Fans heading to the stadium for this month’s six nations won’t be hearing Delilah

He is one of the most iconic singers Wales has ever produced, but from now on Sir Tom Jones’ song ‘Delialah’ will no longer be played in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. The decision comes just days before the start of the Six Nations Rugby Union tournament which will see Wales welcome Ireland and England to Cardiff

The song has been viewed as controversial in the past. This is due to its lyrics referencing a man murdering a woman after discovering she cheated on him.

The song was banned from half-time playlists at the stadium back in 2015. It is a track which has become highly popular with fans, and Sir Tom Jones himself has previously performed it at the stadium.

The stadium released a statement confirming the banning of the song. They also announced that choirs performing at the stadium have been asked not to play the song.

A Principality Stadium spokesperson said: "Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium. Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.

