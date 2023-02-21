The new deadly earthquakes come just two weeks after tens and thousands of people were killed by quakes in Turkey and Syria

Two new earthquakes have hit Turkey, killing three people and injuring up to 200 more. The events come just two weeks after over 44,000 were killed by a devastating earthquake in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

Quakes of 6.4 and 5.8 in magnitude struck the south east of the country, close to the border with Syria. Buildings reportedly collapsed in both countries and many people were taken to hospital in Syria as well as Turkey.

These new earthquakes hit the region at around 5pm UK time on Monday February 20. The quakes left people once again buried under the rubble in an area of the world still recovering from the deadly earthquakes of earlier this month.

According to Al Jazeera , Turkey’s interior minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed and more than 200 others injured. Rescue workers were trying to find people trapped under rubble and 213 people had been injured, Mr Soylu added.

Men walk down a street amid rubble from destroyed buildings on February 20, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey

Millions of pounds of aid has been sent from the UK to the areas of Turkey and Syria affected by the earthquakes. The UK government has pledged £25 million whilst many charities and other organisations have sent much needed support.

