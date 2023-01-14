Roads and pathways across the UK have been swallowed by water after flooding caused by heavy rain left rivers bursting their banks. The Environment Agency has issued over 100 flood warnings, mainly in west and south-west England, as well as more than 180 flood alerts.
Shropshire, Gloucestershire and Bristol have been hit particularly badly by flooding, with Shrewsbury to Ironbridge seeing Britain’s longest river becoming engorged by the heavy rain. Some roads and car parks have been left submerged, while footbridges are also blocked.
Temporary barriers were put in place at Ironbridge in a bid to hold back the bulging Severn. There have also been reports of drivers in Keynsham near Bristol being rescued from their cars and many roads in the area remain closed.
Footage of Shrewsbury on Saturday (January 14) showed roads and pathways completely submerged by water and sign posts immersed in the river. Several roads have been closed in the town and temporary flood barriers remain in place at Frankwell in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge as heavy rain continues to fall.
Other parts of England are expected to be affected later on in the weekend. Some flood alerts, meaning that flooding is possible, are in place further north, including in Keswick in the Lake District and areas of Yorkshire.
Yellow weather warnings for rain, snow and ice have also been issued across parts of northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland as the UK braces for another cold front.
UK weather forecast
Saturday (January 14) will be windy with scattered blustery showers falling as snow over hills and rain or hail at lower levels, the Met Office said. There will be more persistent, heavy rain and hill snow for southern Scotland for a time, where it will be very windy. Turning icy in the north.
Sunday (January 15) will see sunny spells and scattered showers, falling as snow in the north, although there will be a “good deal” of dry weather for central and eastern parts. There is a risk of rain and hill snow far south overnight.
From Monday through to Wednesday next week, rain and hill snow will clear the southeast, with sunny spells elsewhere and snow showers in the north. Snow showers in the north and southwest are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will likely be sunny elsewhere.
Full list of flood warnings
- Bristol Avon at Bath, riverside properties
- Bristol Avon (lower) from Twerton to Bristol
- Bristol Avon (middle) at Bradford on Avon
- Bristol Avon (middle) from Melksham to Bathford, not including Bradford on Avon
- Bristol Avon (upper) from Chippenham to Melksham
- Bristol Avon (upper) from Malmesbury to Chippenham
- Curry Moor and Hay Moor
- Doniford Stream in the Sampford Mill Farm area
- Fittleworth on the Western Rother
- Groundwater flooding for the Bere Stream
- Groundwater flooding for the Crane
- Groundwater flooding for the Devils Brook
- Groundwater flooding for the Ebble Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Hooke
- Groundwater flooding for the Iwerne
- Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, north of the A354
- Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, south of the A354
- Groundwater flooding for the Piddle Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the South Winterbourne Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Sydling
- Groundwater flooding for the Tarrant Valley
- Groundwater flooding in the Allen Vale at Sixpenny Handley
- Groundwater flooding in the Cerne Valley
- Groundwater flooding in the Chitterne Valley
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Damerham and Martin
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Rockbourne
- Groundwater flooding in the Lower Allen Vale
- Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Chilmark
- Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Dene
- Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Teffont
- Hellingly and Horsebridge
- Keswick Campsite
- Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater
- Lower Stour at Redhill and Wheatplot Home Sites
- Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch
- Middle Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood
- North Sea at Scarborough - Sandside
- River Aller
- River Avon at Strensham and Bredon
- River Avon from Didworthy to Aveton Gifford
- River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge, low lying properties
- River Chew from Stanton Drew to the Bristol Avon at Keynsham
- River Churn at Cerney Wick
- River Churn at South Cerney
- River Dart from Buckfastleigh to Totnes, including Staverton
- River Dene at Walton
- River Exe at Winsford and Bridgetown
- River Exe from Exebridge to Tiverton
- River Exe from Tiverton to Exeter, including Bickleigh
- River Frome at Brimscombe and Thrupp
- River Harbourne at Crowdy Mill, Beenleigh, Bow and Tuckenhay
- River Lugg at Kenwater
- River Ouse at Acaster Malbis
- River Ouse at Naburn Lock
- River Ouse at York - riverside properties
- River Ouse at York - Skeldergate and Tower Street
- River Ouse at York - St George’s Field and Queen’s Staith
- River Severn at Abbots Court, Deerhurst
- River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh
- River Severn at Bewdley, Blackstone and Stourport
- River Severn at Bridgnorth
- River Severn at Chaceley and Haw Bridge
- River Severn at Clifton and Severn Stoke
- River Severn at Coleham Head, Shrewsbury
- River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End
- River Severn at East Waterside, Upton upon Severn
- River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall
- River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury
- River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
- River Severn at Hanley Castle, Rectory Road in Upton upon Severn and Saxons Lode
- River Severn at Hanley Road, Upton upon Severn
- River Severn at Hawford Wood and Bevere
- River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
- River Severn at Larford, Riverlands and Holt Fleet
- River Severn at New Street and Backfields Lane, Upton upon Severn
- River Severn at Northwood, Bewdley
- River Severn at Pitchcroft, North Worcester
- River Severn at Quatford
- River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury
- River Severn at Severnside, Bewdley
- River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
- River Severn at Shrewsbury
- River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
- River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
- River Severn at Upper Arley
- River Severn at Waterside, Upton upon Severn
- River Severn at Wribbenhall, Bewdley
- River Severn in North Worcester
- River Severn in South Worcester
- River Severn Sandy Lane and Severnside, Stourport
- River Taw (Middle) from Taw Bridge to Newnham Bridge
- River Teign (Lower) from Chudleigh to Kingsteignton
- River Tone from Bathpool to Ham including Ruishton and Creech St Michael, riverside properties
- River Torridge (Lower) from Dolton to Bideford, including Taddiport and Weare Giffard
- River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park
- River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
- River Vyrnwy at Melverley
- River Wye at Blackmarstone, Hereford
- River Wye at Lydbrook
- River Wye at Rotherwas, Hereford
- River Wye from Hay to Hereford
- River Wye from Hereford to Ross-On-Wye
- River Wye in North Hereford
- River Wye in South Hereford
- Sherston Avon at Malmesbury
- Upper Frome at Maiden Newton
- Washford River, riverside properties from Kingsbridge to Lower Roadwater
- Westhampnett on the River Lavant
- Winford Brook at Chew Magna