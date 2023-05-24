With the UK bracing for a heatwave over the Spring bank holiday and experts predicting that 2023 could be even hotter than last year, here are nine money-saving hacks to keep cool that won’t ramp up your energy bill.

With the UK set for hot weather in the coming weeks but the cost of living crisis still very much ongoing, Brits are being offered money-saving tips on how to keep cool for less this summer. Advice from the penny-pinching pros includes freezing bedsheets and making a homemade cooling mist with a few simple ingredients.

It comes as the UK braces for temperatures of up to 23°C over the coming weeks including during the Spring bank holiday . Experts have also predicted that summer 2023 could be even hotter than in 2022 , when the mercury shot up to 40°C in some areas.

Rebecca Bebbington, online consumer expert at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk, said: “After a miserable few months of weather, we can’t help but rejoice once the sun comes out and the weather starts to warm up. But we forget how it feels to sit in unbearable heat at home, especially if the temperature doesn’t lower in the evening and there’s a lack of wind.

“Usually when it gets hot we stick on the fan or the air con, but the sharp rise in energy costs in the last year will make many hesitant to use them to avoid a hefty electric bill. To solve the issue of wanting to keep cool while not having people stress about their bills shooting up, we’ve researched cost-effective hacks that are simple and easy to follow.

“Wetting headbands, as well as rinsing water on your forehead, wrists and ankles can help to instantly cool you down without having to sit in front of the fan all day.” Here are nine tips from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk to keep cool in the summer heat.

Nine money-saving tips to keep cool for less this summer

Wetting headbands

An instant cool feeling to the head can be achieved by either wetting a sweat headband or freezing it in the freezer. This will instantly help you relax from the hot temperature - and feel less overpowered by the heat.

Cooling mist

Use a mixture of water and tea tree extract drops as a natural mist to spray yourself with. The extract helps keep a fresh scent, so you don’t feel like you’re just splashing yourself with water.

Cylinder ice cubes

Keeping hydrated is one of the most important things to do during hot weather, but drinks quickly warm up in hotter climates. Freeze ice cubes in a cylinder-shaped ice tray to fit them in your water bottle to keep your drinks cool.

Brits are being offered easy-to-follow tips on how to cope with the boiling summer temperatures without spending a fortune.

Warm showers

Cold showers only help for an instant effect. But a mild, warm one can help gradually warm your body temperature so you’re not feeling overheated all day.

Rinsing water on wrists and ankles and forehead

Splashing water around all three areas can help cool you down from top to bottom. Use a damp cloth throughout the day to maintain a cool feeling.

Suncream in the fridge

Having the sunscreen lotion in the fridge can help you deal with the heat and protect your skin from sun damage if you’re heading out for the day. It naturally turns it into a cooling moisturiser.

Freezing bed sheets

Many struggle to sleep during hot summer nights. To feel cool in bed, freeze your sheets, pillowcases and duvet cover an hour before getting into bed to help you hit the pillow quicker.

Keeping blinds closed