Pub chain Wetherspoons will introduce a much welcomed price slash on several items for a limited time in January - with a pint starting at 99p.

Wetherspoons has announced some very welcoming news as the cost of living crisis and post-Christmas budgeting begins. The pub chain will be slashing prices on a number of drinks and food items at their pubs across England, Scotland and Wales in January.

For a limited time in January, customers will be able to buy a pint for a much lower price, starting at 99p. While discount offers may vary from pub to pub, a pint of Ruddles will be offered for less than a point across 560 pubs, according to Wetherspoons.

Today, the average price of a pint of Ruddles is £1.79, so the new price will save you nearly 80p a drink. Due to licensing laws however, Scotland and Wales will have to pay a little extra, landing at £1.10.

Other drinks available at a discounted price include Carlsberg, Guinness, Bud Light, Stowford Press Apple Cider and a range of spirits including vodka, rum and whisky. A number of non-alcoholic drinks and foods will also be available at a reduced price across 640 pubs, with items like breakfast muffins available for £1.99 and the Wetherspoon 3oz burger meal with chips and a soft drink for only £4.49.

Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too. The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.”

The reduced prices will be available in England and Wales between January 3 and January 17 2023. Scotland will have to patiently wait one day longer, with the campaign starting on January 4 until January 17 2023.

Some of the items that will see a reduced price at Wetherspoons in January 2023:

