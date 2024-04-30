Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather is finally starting to warm up and with two bank holidays this month we have already started planning our work-free weekends and of course our outfits. H&M’s latest spring summer collection has just dropped and I have curated a list of my favourite must-have items so you can avoid the busy shops.

Brunch with the girls

If you are starting your weekend off right then a brunch date with the girls is a must and finding the perfect day dress - that looks dressed up but not too dressed up - can be difficult. The Mesh-Mini Dress £44.99 in cream is a cute fitted dress with a floral pattern. I love the short sleeves with slight puffball design and tie string detail at the back. Can be worn with bare legs and sandals or pair with opaque tights, black heels and Biker jacket £44.99 if it feels a bit chilly outside.

Cocktails and Saturday night vibes

A quick change into something pretty but comfortable is just what you need for a night out and some tasty cocktails. The Gathered dress with flared skirt £9.99 is an absolute bargain. The simple basic dress can be dressed up or down and is available in four different colours - Black, white, khaki and ‘greige’. It’s one of those dresses that you will wear over and over again.

UK Beach day

If you like to be beside the seaside then the Oversized linen shirt £27.99 and matching Linen-blend pull-on shorts £12.99 in navy/white are the perfect combo that will make you look effortlessly beach ready. The best thing about buying separates is that you can pick the best size that fits you and you can mix and match with other items in your wardrobe.

The shirt would also work well with a pair of jeans and the shorts can be paired with any basic tee. Don't forget the Straw shopper bag £19.99 and Sunglasses £9.99 to complete your look.

Monday sofa and chill

After a weekend full of fun, the bank holiday Monday is all about chilling and watching Netflix (hello Baby Reindeer). But we still want our outfit to look good. If there is one thing we can always count on H&M for it’s an Oversized motif-detail T-shirt £12.99 - loving the beach shell design on this one - and a pair of Cotton jersey black leggings £7.99. All you need now is some grab bag chocolates to end the perfect bank holiday.

