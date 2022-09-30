Here’s a full breakdown of what Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime will be bringing to their platforms in October 2022.

Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are known for bringing some of the best movies and TV content to our screens.

As the weather starts to get colder, and the darker nights arrive, nights in the cosiness of your own home and in front of the TV will become more frequent.

Lucky for you, the biggest streaming platforms in the business have you covered for entertainment.

For example, Disney+ will be bringing a stellar line-up of brand new content including Marvel’s highly- anticipated Werewolf By Night, as wel as season 2 of The Kardashians.

Whereas, Netflix will be bringing all the spooky season vibes with the likes of Halloween 2 and Sleepy Hollow coming to the platform.

Likewise, Prime Video will also bring some Horror movies to the platform like Hannibal but will also get a head start on Christmas with the likes of Santa Claus: The Movie coming to th platform.

So, what will be coming to the streaming platforms in October? Here’s our full breakdown of what is arriving every day of October.

What is coming to Disney+ in October?

Monday 3 October

The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 17

Wednesday 5 October

Star Wars: Andor, Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season Episode 2

The Bear

Grey’s Anatomy - Season 18

NCIS: Hawaii, New Episode

Women In Taipei, New Episode

May It Please the Court, New Episode

The Old Man, Episode 3

9-1-1 Lone Star, Season 3, Episode 14

American Horror Stories, Season 2, Episode 6

Thursday 6 October

The Kardashians, Season 2, Episode 3

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Episode 8

Friday 7 October

Marvel’s Werewolf By Night

Monday 10 October

The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 18

Wednesday 12 October

Big Shot, Season 2

Candy

Star Wars: Andor, Episode 6

Women In Taipei, New Episode

May It Please the Court, New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season Episode 3

The Old Man, Episode 4

NCIS: Hawaii, New Episode

9-1-1 Lone Star, Season 3, Episode 15

American Horror Stories, Season 2, Episode 7

Thursday 13 October

The Kardashians, Season 2, Episode 4

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Episode 9 - finale

Friday 14 October

Rosaline

Monday 17 October

The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 19

Wednesday 19 October

American Horror Stories, Season 2, Episode 8

War Of The Worlds - Season 3

NCIS: Hawaii, New Episode

Star Wars: Andor, Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season Episode 4

Women In Taipei, New Episode

May It Please the Court, New Episode

The Old Man, Episode 5

9-1-1 Lone Star, Season 3, Episode 16

Thursday 20 October

The Kardashians, Season 2, Episode 5

Friday 21 October

Spider-Man 3

Monday 24 October

The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 20

Wednesday 26 October

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Premier - All shorts streaming

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t - Premier - Episode 1-2

The Old Man, Episode 6

Star Wars: Andor, Episode 8

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season 2, Episode 1 and 2

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season Episode 5

Women In Taipei, New Episode

May It Please the Court, New Episode

NCIS: Hawaii, New Episode

9-1-1 Lone Star, Season 3, Episode 17

Thursday 27 October

The Kardashians, Season 2, Episode 6

Friday 28 October

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Monday 31 October

The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 21

What is coming to Prime Video in October?

Saturday 1 October

Bloodrunners (2017)

Brid12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

7 Days to Vegas (2019)

A Christmas in Vermont (2016)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)

Advantageous (2015)

Another Time (2018)

Audrey Rose (1977)

Baby Boom (1987)

Babymoon (2017)

Beat Street (1984)

Big House (2020)esmaids (2011)

Bridge and Tunnel (2014)

Buddymoon (2016)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Christmas Crime Story (2016)

Colewell (2019)

Colors of Heaven (2017)

Cosmos (2019)

Cyrus (2010)

Dark Crimes (2018)

Daylight Savings (2012)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End of Sentence (2019)

Falcon Song (2014)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Get Shorty (1995)

Going to Brazil (2017)

Hackers (1995)

Hal King (2021)

Hannibal (2001)

Hearts and Bones (2019)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Hellbenders (2013)

Hickey (2016)

High-Rise (2016)

Hit by Lightning (2014)

Hondo (1953)

Hostel (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Married (2003)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Last Holiday (2006)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Love Dot Com (2019)

Magnum Opus (2017)

Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip (2020)

Man on Fire (2004)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)

Murder Bury Win (2020)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My True Fairytale (2021)

No Alternative (2018)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Panic (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Ryde (2017)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shane (1953)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shutter Island (2010)

Shuttlecock (2020)

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Social Animals (2018)

Source Code (2011)

Summer Rental (1985)

Support the Girls (2018)

Swing Vote (2008)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Dictator (2012)

The Divorce Party (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Harimaya Bridge (2010)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Unraveling (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Two for Joy (2018)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion – The Play (2002)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Up in the Air (2009)

Valentin (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Vice (2015)

Vincent and Theo (1990)

Visioneers (2009)

Wall Street (1987)

Water in a Broken Glass (2020)

Winchester (2018)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

You’re in Charge (2013)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Thursday 6 October

Bring It On, Ghost (2016

Friday 7 October

Catherine Called Birdy (2022)

Sunday 9 October

Noah (2014)

Tuesday 11 October

Family Camp (2022)

The Northman (2022)

Wednesday 19 October

May I Help You (2022)

Thursday 20 October

Torn Hearts (2022)

American Horror Story - Season 10 (2021)

Friday 21 October

Modern Love Tokyo (2022)

The Peripheral (2022)

Argentina, 1985 (2022)

Saturday 22 October

Hush Hush (2022)

Monday 24 October

Blacklight (2022)

Friday 28 October

The Devil’s Hour (2022)

Saturday 29 October

Downtown Abbey: A New Era (2022)

Run Sweetheart Run (2022)

Monday 31 October

Unhuman (2022)

What is coming to Netflix in October?

Saturday 1

Eden - Season 1

Halloween 2 (2009)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

One The Woman - Season 1

Pixie (2020)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Ten Dollar Death Trip (2020)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Last Vermeer (2019)

The Name of the Game (2018)

The Scandalous Four (2011)

Through the Darkness (Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil) - Season 1

Transition (2018)

Sunday 2 October

Forever Queens - Season 1

Monday 3 October

Chip and Potato - Season 4

Peaky Blinders - Season 6

Tuesday 4 October

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022)

Wednesday 5 October

Bling Empire - Season 3

High Water - Season 1

Jumping from High Places (2022)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)

Nailed It! - Season 7

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero - Season 1

The Trapped 12 - How We Survived The Thai Cave - Season 1

Togo (2022)

Thursday 6 October

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake: Season 1

Ngeri Ngēri Sedar (Indonesian)

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

Friday 7 October

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Limited Series

Doll House (Filipino)

Glitch: Season 1 (Korean)

Kev Adams: The Real Me (French)

Luckiest Girl Alive

Man on Pause: Season 1 (Turkish)

Oddballs: Season 1

Old People (German)

The Midnight Club: Season 1

The Mole: Season 1 (Weekly Episodes)

The Redeem Team

TIGER & BUNNY: Sew Episodes

Saturday 8 October

Bad Guys - Season 1

Sunday 9 October

Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star - Season 3 (BBC)

Monday 10 October

Spirit Rangers - Season 1

Travel Man: 48 Hours in…

Tuesday 11 October

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022)

Island of the Sea Wolves - Season 1

Someone Borrowed (2022)

Wednesday 12 October

Belascoarán, PI - Season 1Blackout (2022) Easy Bake Battle - Season 1Missing: The Other Side - Season 1The Nutty Boy (2022)

Thursday 13 October

Dead End: Paranormal Park - Season 2

Exception - Season 1

Someone Borrowed (2022)

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Leg - Season 1

The Playlist - Limited Series

The Watcher - Limited Series

Friday 14 October

Black Butterflies - Season 1

Holy Family - Season 1

Mario Lanza - The Best of Everything (2017)

Mismatched - Season 2

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)

Everything Calls for Salvation - Season 1

Saturday 15 October

Happy Valley (1986)

Heroes of the Empire (2018)

Mad Dogs (2002)

The Queen’s Umbrella - Season 1

Monday 17 October

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant - Season 2

Tuesday 18 October

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (2022)

LiSA Another Great Day (2022)

Somebody Feed Phil - Season 6

Unsolved Mysteries - Volume 3

Wednesday 19 October

Love Is Blind - Season 2

Notre-Dame - Season 1

The Green Glove Gang - Season 1

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

The Stranger (2022)

Friday 21 October

28 Days Haunted - Season 1

Barbarians - Season 2

Descendant (2022)

From Scratch - Season 1

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (2022)

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale - Season 1

Saturday 22 October

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022)

Sunday 23 October

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022)

Monday 24 October

The Chalk Line (2022)

Tuesday 25 October

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities - Season 1

Unsolved Mysteries - Volume 3

Wednesday 26 October

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (2022)

Hellhole (2022)

Robbing Mussolini (2022)

The Good Nurse (2022)

Thursday 27 October

Cici (2022)

Daniel Spellbound - Season 1

Dubai Bling - Season 1

Earthstorm (2022)

Family Reunion - Part 5

Romantic Killer - Season 1

Friday 28 October

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

Big Mouth - Season 6

Drink Masters - Season 1

I AM A STALKER - Season 1

If Only - Season 1

The B*****d Son & the Devil Himself - Season 1

Wendell & Wil (2022)