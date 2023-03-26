If you’ve been hit with a ‘deleted message’ notification WhatsApp - here’s three sneaky ways to see it

If you’ve accidentally sent a WhatsApp message to the wrong person, or you’ve sent a risky message and regretted it, WhatsApp’s ‘Delete For Everyone’ feature can be a life-saver. But curiosity can get the better of you if you’re the one left with a ‘deleted message’ notification from a sender.

WhatsApp introduced the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature this year as a way of repealing messages within around an hour of sending them. But if you are desperate to see what the deleted message was, there are in fact a couple of ways to do so.

Download an app

The simplest way is to download one of the apps which are designed to do the job. The third party app named Notification History can be downloaded through the Google Play Store to reveal deleted messages.

However, there are limitations to these apps as only the messages that have generated a notification on the device, and have been seen or interacted with, can be recovered. However, if you choose to download specialised apps, particularly from Google Play where many apps contain malware that could infect a device, do act with caution.

These apps can often be quite difficult to use and will most likely be full of ads if you do not opt for a paid version.

Deleting the iOS app

People with iPhones can see deleted WhatsApp messages by deleting the app and then reinstating it. But before deleting the iOS all app users must make sure that their WhatsApp messages are backed up to the iCloud so they can be recovered.

The next step will be to delete WhatsApp from your phone and reinstall it again using the App Store. Once the app is installed, sign back into your account.

When you are prompted with the option to restore previously backed-up messages, say yes. When this option is selected, all WhatsApp messages will be recovered, even if they were deleted.

Android Notifications History Settings

Those with Android 11 and above, which the most recent devices support, will be glad to know deleted messages can also be recovered on their phones. The Notification History feature keeps a log of every message received through WhatsApp stored onto your phone.

You will need to go to ‘Settings’ on your smartphone and select ‘Apps and Notifications’. Then you will need to go into ‘Notifications’ and find the ‘Notification History’ option and press the button next to ‘Use Notification History’.

When this is completed, the menu will show a log of all notifications received by the device, which will include text messages found in WhatsApp before having been deleted. If you ever want to return to the deleted messages, all you will need to do is come back to this section of your settings.

