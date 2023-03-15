Red Nose Day is around the corner and people across the UK will be going on the hunt for a Red Nose in aid of Comic Relief

Red Nose Day 2023 is nearly here and many people will be donning a bright Red Nose in aid of Comic Relief. A brand new magically transforming Red Nose has been created for this year’s event by legendary designer Sir Jony Ive.

This year, Red Nose Day will take place on Friday, March 17 and the new Red Nose has seen its most dramatic makeover since its debut in 1988. To celebrate the new chapter for the Red Nose, Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry – the co-founders of Comic Relief – teamed up with Diane Morgan last month for a new film to proudly present the new look and feel of the little Red Nose that makes a really big difference.

Jony Ive said: “We’ve grown up with Comic Relief and are proud to support their remarkable work. This new and seemingly simple Red Nose has been a fabulously complex little object to design and make and has involved our entire team. We hope it brings a little moment of joy to everyone who wears one.”

While the design of the Red Nose has changed, the purpose hasn’t as with every Red Nose bought, supporters will be helping people through the toughest times of their lives. It is made from 95% plant-based materials and is a flat crescent-shape when closed, springing out into a honeycomb sphere once opened.

But where can you buy a Red Nose this year and can you still buy one in Sainsbury’s? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to buy a Red Nose in 2023

For the first time, the Red Nose is being sold exclusively via Amazon . Comic Relief stated the online retailer is the new home of the iconic Red Nose last month. The folding Red Nose comes in its very own case and can be bought for £2.50.

All money raised from the Red Nose will go to Comic Relief to support those struggling with the cost of living, and to help tackle issues such as mental health problems, homelessness and food poverty in the UK and around the world. Amazon is also offering free shipping for Red Noses, regardless of Amazon Prime status.

Can you buy a Red Nose in Sainsbury’s?

As Amazon is the new home of the Red Nose, they are no longer being sold in store at Sainsbury’s. Comic Relief were questioned about the move on Twitter, with one user tweeting: “So no longer at your long time supporter @sainsburys, shame.”

Comic Relief tweeted in response: “Our partnership with Sainsbury’s is now solely focused on tackling food poverty both at home in the UK and internationally. It is important for us to continue to find exciting ways to collaborate with our partners.