The owner of HMV is hoping to strike a deal which could save the majority of stores and thousands of jobs.

A Wilko rescue deal from the owner of HMV, which was thought to be nearing completion, has reportedly hit a stumbling block. The deal by Doug Putman’s HMV is under threat as big suppliers have demanded Wilko debt is repaid before supply lines are opened to the retailer.

Sources told national newspapers that the likes of Unilever and Procter & Gamble have also demanded upfront payment from Wilko to guarantee supply. Concerns were raised over the weekend that certain suppliers who had ceased shipping goods to Wilko stores might not be able to resume product shipments for another six weeks.

High Street Giant Wilko Entered Administration Last Month

