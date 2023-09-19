Register
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Wolverhampton stabbing: 3 men arrested for murder after 16-year-old killed

Three men are in police custody after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton on Monday.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 15:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three men have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton. The teenager was found with fatal stab injuries in Warnford Walk, Wolverhampton just after 4.30pm on Monday (September 18), West Midlands Police has confirmed. 

The police said the boy was treated by paramedics but he was sadly declared dead at the scene. Two men, both aged 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder and one, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. 

The trio remain in police custody as the murder investigation is underway. The boy’s family are currently being supported by specialist officers, the police said. 

Most Popular

    The police have urged people with information to come forward to assist in their enquiries by contacting them via 101, or on Live Chat on their website, quoting log 3421 of 18 September. They can also remain anonymous by speaking to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

    Related topics:CrimeKnife crimePoliceWest Midlands Police