A woman solo travelled to three countries for under £50, by securing cheap flights by picking her destinations the night before flying. Instagram influencer, Sabina Trojanova or known as @girlvsglobe, set herself a challenge of travelling to three countries by picking her destination based on the cheapest flight she could find that day.

A woman solo travelled to three countries for under £50, by securing cheap flights by picking her destinations the night before flying. Instagram influencer, Sabina Trojanova or known as @girlvsglobe , set herself a challenge of travelling to three countries by picking her destination based on the cheapest flight she could find that day.

The 29-year-old found a flight to Dublin from London for £12.99 on May 9, and flew the very next morning. After two days in the Irish city she set off to Marseille, France, after finding the cheapest flight that day was £17.38. Sabina explored the French city before moving onto Palma, Spain, for the last leg of her trip – catching a flight for just £16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She set herself a budget of £200 for each country – including accommodation for two nights and flights – and spent £613.83 in total but Sabina said she could have cut down the costs even more.

Most Popular

Sabina from east London, said: “I get so many people saying they want to travel but can’t afford it. My intention was to take the cheapest flight to a new country. I really wanted to do it solo. I booked each flight the night before to find out my next destination and explored the cities on foot. I wanted to show that you absolutely can travel as a woman on your own.”

Sabina used an app called kiwi.com to hunt down the cheapest flights for her next location. She set herself four tasks for each country she visited. She said: “I had to eat the national or regional traditional dish. Next was something sweet – again from the region. Then I had to find an interesting woman from history and finally a book by a local author.”

Sabina stayed in a hostel for £88.88 in Dublin and ate traditional Irish stew in a pub – nursing her meal with a pint of Guinness. She found a traditional pub and hung out with friends living in Dublin. In Marseille, Sabina stayed in an Airbnb for £94.26 and ate regional seafood stew.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her last stop Palma – saw her stay in a hostel for £80.36 for the two nights fit with a rooftop pool. Sabina said: “I got to Palma and got immediately sunburnt. I ended up with Spanish tapas. I had gambas (prawns) and croquettes and I went to a local food market. I felt I could relax for the moment.”

Sabina, who can speak Spanish and French, said: “I could have done it for a lot less. The flights were super cheap. But my tasks totalled up the price. The point of this was to show how affordable travel can be. If you did this every week it would be hugely environmentally impactful.”

Sabina Trojanova, 29, set herself a challenge of travelling to three countries â picking her destination based off the cheapest flight she could find that day. (SWNS)

Breakdown of costs of Sabina’s trip

Dublin

Flight - £12.99

Hostel - £88.88

Bus fare - £0

Pub dinner - £20.28

Bewley’s - £16.51

Trinity library - £16.05

Book - £1.74

Spice bag - £7.79

Grocery shopping - £3.91

Drinks - £8.70

Korean food - £7.79

Salad - £9.52

Airport bus - £6.96

Total - £201.12

Sabina Trojanova, 29, set herself a challenge of travelling to three countries â picking her destination based off the cheapest flight she could find that day.

Marseille

Flight - £17.39

Airbnb - £94.26

Airport buses - £17.40

Uber - £8.92

Couscous - £28.70

Ferry - £9.57

Uber - £10.40

Madeleines - £1.48

Carrefour - £2.38

Cake from bakery - £4.17

Bouilladbaisse lunch - £26.09

Tea house - £4.35

Total - £225.12

Palma

Flight - £16

Hostel - £80.36

Taxi - £9.09

Airport bus - £4.35

Coco Cocina - £25.22

Snack - £1.39

Pre-made salad - £3.42

Tapas lunch - £12.18

Matcha latte - £3.83

Ice creams - £5.66

Spanish dinner - £26.09