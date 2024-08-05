Aldi's latest Specialbuys are ideal for car owners with bargains starting at 89p

Aldi's car care range is a treasure trove of automotive bargains | Aldi

Aldi has started selling discounted car care products as part of a summer promotion

If you go down Aldi's famous middle aisle this week, you could find yourself in a petrolhead's paradise, because the supermarket chain is treating car owners to a Specialbuys event that could help give their motor a new lease of life.

The Summer Car Care event kicked off on Sunday, August 4 and offers everything from polish to puncture sealant.

It could be the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials you'll be needing as the summer ebbs away, like cleaning kit for a pre-autumn wash, motor oil for a service, or glass-cleaning cloths ready for the low sun.

Other bargains on offer include a very useful £6.99 back-seat organiser, which hangs off headrest and can contain all the little items you usually lose beneath the driver's seat, or a dent-repair kit for just £9.99 which looks perfect for getting rid of all those trolley dings.

Other bargains that are likely to sell quickly are a £39.99 dual-action car polisher with 1,400 watts of power and a set of universal car mats for just £6.99.

Bottles of Redex fuel additive are back in store, too. With the twin packs of fuel injector cleaner priced at £4.99, and litre bottles of Carlube motor oil are just £7.99.

Prices of products in the Summer Car Care event start at just 89p for a Hotel Collection car air freshener but, as with any Aldi Specialbuys event, when they're gone, they're gone. So get to your nearest store quickly.