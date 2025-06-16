I was shocked by the amount of products included in the Boots Festival Edit Beauty Bag on offer for £45 | Boots

I tried the Boots Festival Edit Beauty Bag £45 with over £160 worth of beauty products inside.

I have a confession: I’m not going to a festival this summer. But the second I saw the Boots Festival Edit Beauty Bag , I knew I had to get my hands on it. Priced at just £45 but worth a whopping £161.34, this is one of those beauty deals that makes you do a double-take. And let me tell you, it absolutely lives up to the hype.

Boots warns shoppers: once it’s gone, it’s gone and after digging into this bag of treasures, I can completely understand why. Whether you're heading to Glastonbury or simply trying to stay glam through a hot commute, this beauty edit has something for everyone.

Boots Festival Edit Beauty Bag

Boots Festival Edit Beauty Bag £45 | Boots

What’s Inside?

We’re talking 13 summer beauty essentials , all tucked neatly into a stunning metallic drawstring bag. It’s not just pretty – it’s practical too. Perfect for tossing into a backpack, using as your main festival makeup pouch, or reusing as a travel bag long after the last tent’s been packed away.

Inside the silver drawstring bag, there’s everything you could possibly need for surviving (and thriving) without a full bathroom setup. The bag features13 products with nine of them being full size.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint -Fresh 5g – FULL SIZE

Luna Daily The Everywhere spray to wipe original 30ml – FULL SIZE

Too Faced Kissing Jelly Gloss in the shade Raspberry 4.5ml – FULL SIZE

The Beauty Crop Dewy Bounce Setting Mist 100ml – FULL SIZE

Monday Haircare Original Dry Shampoo 200ml – FULL SIZE

Kylie Cosmetics Kylash Volume Mascara 12ml – FULL SIZE

Skin + Me Daily Moisturiser with SPF 50 for Oily to Combination Skin 24ml – FULL SIZE

Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-n in the shade coreal 3.5ml – FULL SIZE

Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist 30ml

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Brow Freeze Deluxe 2.5g

John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Hairspray 75ml

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF50 3ml sachet

As well as one of either of the the Eylure Pre-Glued Cluster Lashes Natural 30 clusters – FULL SIZE or the Eylure Volume & Curl Lashes Clusters No. 9 30 clusters – FULL SIZE.

Let’s be honest this isn’t just a “festival” bag. This is a beauty survival kit for summer, holidays, gym bags, long days out, or lazy weekends when you just want to keep things easy but still feel polished. Every product in here is well thought out, from trusted names and trending brands alike.

Personally, I’ve already fallen in love with the dry shampoo (a total game-changer during heatwaves), and the fragrance mist has found a permanent home in my handbag.

The Festival Edit Beauty Bag is fun, functional, and seriously good value. Whether you're going to a festival, planning a trip, or just looking to refresh your summer beauty stash don’t sleep on this. Like they say: once it’s gone, it’s gone.

