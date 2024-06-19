Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill. Boots are selling over £150 worth of products for just £45, that's a saving of over £110. We take a look at exactly what's inside the Limited Edition Buyers Picks Beauty Box.

Beauty boxes are something I personally love. It's a great way to try products that you haven't used before. Cosmetics can be expensive and if you are a beauty addict like me, then you want to buy them all. But what if you buy a full size product and then realise you don't like it or it doesn't work for you? It ends up getting thrown to the back of the drawer and never used.

This is the reason Beauty boxes do so well and some even include full size products but will save you so much money. The Boots Limited Edition Buyers Picks Beauty Box £45 and features 12 products from well known brands with a contents total of worth £156.95. The beauty box is a bargain at just £45 saving you £111.95.

What’s inside the Limited Edition Buyers Picks Beauty Box?

Sol De Janeiro Drench Body Butter 25ml

r.e.m beauty INTERSTELLAR - HIGHLIGHTER TOPPER MISS SATURN - Full Size

The INKEY List™ Vitamin B, C and E Moisturizer - Full Size

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish 100ml tube & 1 cotton cloth - Full Size

Milk Makeup Baked Bronzer Deluxe 3g

No7 Limited Edition Lipstick - Heavenly - Full Size

No7 Limited Edition Lip Liner – Starry nights - Full Size

Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Oil 15ml

Shiseido Benefiance Eye Cream 3ml

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer 40ml

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray 15ml

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Fussy 9ml - Full Size

The Limited Edition Beauty Boxes from Boots tend to sell out fast, so you will need to be quick and make sure you don't miss out on this amazing deal.

