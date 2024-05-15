Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

New fashion trend Regencycore is taking over our social media feed ahead of Bridgerton season 3 release date.

The brand new season of Bridgerton is back for a third instalment of everyone’s favourite regal show. Bridgerton's release date is this Thursday (May 16) and this season will see Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington who, after years of being friends, perhaps finally give love a chance.

The official synopsis reads: “Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) has decided that it's time to take a husband, after giving up on her long-held crush on Colin (Luke Newton) after hearing his negative words about her. However, Penelope's lack of confidence means she struggles to make a match.”

The show has been so successful that it has influenced a new fashion trend dubbed ‘Regencycore’. According to a recent report by Wethrift, Google searches for the fashion trend had increased by 8000 percent.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the top five ways to incorporate the Regencycore fashion style into your wardrobe, without looking like you've stepped back in time.

Bridgerton Season 3: How to get the new fashion trend ‘Regencycore’ inspired by Netflix series (H&M)

Elegant Puff sleeves - A simple nod to the Regal era is to wear puff sleeves. H&M has a huge range of puff sleeve dresses from the elegant Off-the-shoulder poplin dress £27.99 in floral blue to the Tie-detail crinkled throw-on dress £24.99.

Sophisticated Ballet shoes - A classic style of shoe can add a touch of femininity to a classic jeans and t-shirt look. For affordable ballet pumps head over to New Look the high street retailer has plenty of colours and styles to choose from. For true Bridgerton style it has to be the Off White Leather-Look Ballerina Pumps £15.99.

Majestic Corsets - Thanks to the Netflix series - and Kim Kardashian - corsets have made a huge comeback. We all want that hourglass figure and you can get the look without having to remove a few rib bones. PrettylittleThing have all the corsets you need, everything from corset tops and dresses to corset style jumpsuits and playsuits. Sale prices start from as little as £3 so you can easily get the look for less.

Prestigious Pearls - Add a touch of prestige with a pearl necklace or keep it simple with a bracelet or earrings. Real pearls can be expensive but you can get more affordable jewellery from River Island. The White Pearl Necklace £15 looks authentic and expensive plus no one will ever know it's a piece of costume jewellery.

Magnificent Opera gloves - If there's one thing we love about Bridgerton it's the drama and opera gloves can definitely bring that to a mediocre outfit. You can buy sleek satin or lace opera gloves from Amazon with prices starting from £2.95 for Opera Gloves.

Bridgerton will be available to watch on Netflix from Thursday May 16. So throw on your best dress, pearls and opera gloves, sit back and let the drama begin.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.