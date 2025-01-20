Could a discount spa break take the edge off your Blue Monday?

A lodge at Bryn Tanat in North Wales | SpaBreaks.com

It’s Blue Monday, so if you need a pick-me-up, get something in the diary to lift you out of the gloom. Saving money on a treat might be a good start.

If Blue Monday is considered the most depressing day of the year, it might be the perfect time to focus on our mental and physical health.

Seasonal Affective Disorder can intensify during the gloomy, grey UK winters, but a 10% discount from a luxury spa company might be just the tonic you need.

SpaBreaks.com, the UK’s leading spa booking agency, is offering a 10% discount on bookings and vouchers exclusively on 20th January with the code YOU10.

Spas offer numerous health benefits, from massage therapy that eases muscles to aromatherapy that soothes the mind. Thermal suites boost the body’s natural defences, while treatments using herbs and botanicals rejuvenate the skin and relieve stress.

Here are some top spa recommendations from SpaBreaks for Blue Monday:

The main pool at Ragdale Hall | SpaBreaks.com

Abi Selby, founder of Spabreaks.com said: “January for many people is a month to slow down and take some time for our wellbeing. However, for many people getting back to the gym or taking on a strict fitness challenge can be overwhelming. The spa has so many benefits for our mental and physical health as well as being a place to just unwind and relax and can be a great place to spend the day or a weekend in January.”

Or if all of that is just too much, make yourself another cuppa and get back under that duvet!