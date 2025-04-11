Treat yourself to the luxury Easter hamper from Fortnum & Mason - including their signature wicker basket

Published 11th Apr 2025
Indulge in the luxurious Fortnum & Mason Easter Hamper, a decadent chocolate gift, perfect for sharing with the whole family.

Fortnum & Mason are famous for their high-quality food products, the iconic wicker hampers, exquisite teas, and afternoon tea experience. This Easter the high-end brand has launched an Eggs-traordinary Hamper priced at £300 filled to the brim with chocolate delights. There's something for everyone - if you decide to share it.

This delightful wicker hamper from Fortnum & Mason, filled with an assortment of their signature treats, is sure to delight. And the best part? The price of the hamper is always less than the cost of buying the contents and basket separately - it's a deal you don't want to miss!

Fortnum & Mason Eggs-traordinary’ Hamper contents includes:

  • Hazelnut & Blonde Chocolate Nut Egg
  • Milk Chocolate Orange & Bergamot Easter Egg
  • Milk Chocolate Buzzing Bee Honeycomb Easter Egg
  • Milk Chocolate Children's Bunny Easter Egg
  • Milk Chocolate Henrietta
  • The iconic Praline Scotch Egg
  • Little Rainbow Eggs
  • Nougat Chocolate Eggs
  • Foiled Chocolate Eggs
  • Lemon Easter Egg Truffles with reusable tin
  • F&B Easter Cup Teabags
  • Easter animal iced biscuits
  • Signature F&B large wicca basket

The luxury brand also launched the Spring Hamper Feast £325 which includes a bottle of Fortnum's English Sparkling Wine and savoury snacks such as the Charcuterie Platter, Dorset Brie and sharing Brownies.

If these hampers are outside your budget, consider the Traditional Easter Simnel Cake £36.95 or the Cotton Tails Carrot Cake Biscuits £9.95. Perfect treats for Easter no matter what your budget.

