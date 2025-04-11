Treat yourself this Easter to the luxury Hamper from Fortnum & Mason - including their signature wicker basket | Fortnum & Mason

Indulge in the luxurious Fortnum & Mason Easter Hamper, a decadent chocolate gift, perfect for sharing with the whole family.

Fortnum & Mason are famous for their high-quality food products, the iconic wicker hampers, exquisite teas, and afternoon tea experience. This Easter the high-end brand has launched an Eggs-traordinary Hamper priced at £300 filled to the brim with chocolate delights. There's something for everyone - if you decide to share it.

This delightful wicker hamper from Fortnum & Mason , filled with an assortment of their signature treats, is sure to delight. And the best part? The price of the hamper is always less than the cost of buying the contents and basket separately - it's a deal you don't want to miss!

Fortnum & Mason Eggs-traordinary’ Hamper | Fortnum & Mason

Hazelnut & Blonde Chocolate Nut Egg

Milk Chocolate Orange & Bergamot Easter Egg

Milk Chocolate Buzzing Bee Honeycomb Easter Egg

Milk Chocolate Children's Bunny Easter Egg

Milk Chocolate Henrietta

The iconic Praline Scotch Egg

Little Rainbow Eggs

Nougat Chocolate Eggs

Foiled Chocolate Eggs

Lemon Easter Egg Truffles with reusable tin

F&B Easter Cup Teabags

Easter animal iced biscuits

Signature F&B large wicca basket

The luxury brand also launched the Spring Hamper Feast £325 which includes a bottle of Fortnum's English Sparkling Wine and savoury snacks such as the Charcuterie Platter, Dorset Brie and sharing Brownies.

If these hampers are outside your budget, consider the Traditional Easter Simnel Cake £36.95 or the Cotton Tails Carrot Cake Biscuits £9.95 . Perfect treats for Easter no matter what your budget.

