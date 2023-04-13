A number of famous faces have appeared in the much loved Scottish sitcom over the years

Still Game remains one of Scotland’s favourite television shows having brought so much joy and laughter to audiences.

The cast had it’s mainstays since the first episode back in 2002, joined by a number of well-known actors over the following seasons as its popularity grew.

Everyone knows the likes of Jack, Victor, Winston, Isa, Navid, Boaby and Tam who get up to all sorts in Craiglang .

Here’s our list of the top ten most famous faces who joined filming in Maryhill.

1 . Robbie Coltrane The Scottish actor gained worldwide recognition when he appeared as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series. He switched Hogwarts for Craiglang in 2005 when he made a guest appearance as Davie the doolally dial a bus driver. Photo: Ian Gavan

2 . Martin Compston Compston was a big fan of the show during his teen years and starred alongside his good friend and fellow actor Gianni Capaldi as mobile phone salesmen in the final series. Photo: Alan Peebles

3 . Celia Imrie The much loved English actor who has starred in such films as the Bridget Jones series, Nanny McPhee and Calendar Girls appeared as Winston’s home help Mrs Begg in the episode Wummin. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

4 . Craig Ferguson Talk show host Ferguson appeared as Hollywood stuntman Callum Coburn that had a romance with Isa. He wasn’t all what he made out to be which gave the Craiglang gossip a bit of a shock.

