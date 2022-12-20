John Barrowman cancels Glasgow gig due to poor ticket sales after a tough period. Barrowman wants to make Glasgow proud again and will perform again soon.

The actor attended Mount Vernon primary school before moving to the US as a kid.

Glasgow-born singer John Barrowman has cancelled his upcoming UK tour after suffering poor ticket sales.

The 55-year-old actor and singer was scheduled to perform in Glasgow on February 12, 2023, as part of his, I Am What I Am Tour.

But the Doctor Who star has made the decision to axe all his dates, including at the city’s SEC Armadillo, after experiencing what he calls ‘the hardest few years of my life’.

Posting on Instagram on Monday, he wrote: “It is with huge regret that we have decided to cancel the UK tour.

“Unfortunately, ticket sales in certain parts of the UK have been slow, and with the increased costs of touring it is no longer economically viable to continue.

“This is a decision that has not been taken lightly, and I know many of my fans will be very upset, as am I.

“Personally I am devastated and like many people, I have found the last years extremely difficult, possibly the hardest few years of my life.

“When it gets tough it is sometimes better to stop and re-evaluate and that is exactly what I am going to do.

‘I am so sorry to all my fans.”

The announcement also came after he was forced to apologise in May 2021 in response to historical claims of inappropriate behaviour on the set of Torchwood, an admission that led to him being dropped from Dancing On Ice.

Originating from Mount Vernon in Glasgow, Barrowman has enjoyed a stellar TV and singing career with plenty of highlights filled over the last three decades.

Barrowman’s television career began with several appearances in short-lived prime-time soap operas. Barrowman first starred as Peter Fairchild in Central Park West (1995) a show American film critic Ken Tucker calls “a tale of ritzy, ditsy New York City careerists—some struggling to make it, others plotting to retain their status and power.”

Television critic David Hiltbrand called Barrowman’s character a “Prince Charming ... a virtuous, hardworking assistant DA who keeps getting distracted by women who swoon in his path.” Tucker noted Barrowman’s character of Peter Fairchild to be “physically an eye-widening cross between John Kennedy Jr. and Hugh Grant”. The show lasted for two seasons on CBS, from September 1995 to June 1996.