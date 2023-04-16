Sound of the City: 20 of the best albums from Glasgow - including Raintown and Hats

We take music seriously in Glasgow. It’s all around us, our chosen medium of expression.
Bands and musicians have established the soundtrack to life in the city, the Glasgow songbook that echoes around bars, stadiums, nightclubs, familiar streets and the nightbus home at the weekend.
Here’s our top 20 albums that deserve a place in any Glasgow record collection.
1. Del Amitri - Waking Hours
The second studio album by Del Amitri, released in July 1989 featured one of the band’s most famous songs, “Nothing Ever Happens”. The album’s opening track is “Kiss This Thing Goodbye”,
2. The Great Eastern - The Delgados
Named after a textile mill in Glasgow, The Delgados released their third studio album in 2000. It was extremely well received by the music press and remains a classic Scottish album.
3. Sunshine Superman - Donovan
Although it wasn’t released in the UK until years later, Sunshine Superman is Donovan’s most successful album. The title track includes Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on guitar.
4. Up for a Bit with The Pastels - The Pastels
Indie rock band The Pastels released their debut album in 1987. Guitarist Stephen McRobbie is still very much a part of the city’s music scene through record store Monorail Music.