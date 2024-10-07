The Ezviz RS20 Pro sits in a smart-looking multi-function base | Ezviz

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield tests a hybrid robot vacuum with some of the cleverest tech in the business

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's great to see that advancing technology has afforded us a very wide choice of hybrid robot vacuums. These complex contraptions not only suck up dust and dirt and self-empty their tanks, but they can also wash and dry their own mops too.

But recently Ezviz, a company I've grown to love because of its great security cameras, sent me their new RS20 Pro robot vacuum to test. Is it better than the Eufy? Will I choose it as my new "daily driver"?

First things first, the Ezviz is a very attractive thing to have in the corner of a room. The smart white base station is substantial but not obtrusive, and the robot itself has a clean black-on-white design.

The robot is a traditional round shape, with dual spinning brushes that help it clean out corners and edges | Ezviz

In terms of specs, it has 7,200Pa of suction, which is plenty for carpets, it has oscillating mops, a silicon beater, and twin spinning brushes.

The multi-functional base station can wash the mop, dry the mop, empty the waste and refill the water tank. And there's a really neat party piece built in, which I love.

Because the robot can detect the floor type it's working on, if it knows it's heading to a carpeted area, it won't use its mop heads. It just leaves them behind. If it's got a hard floor to work on, it'll self-attach them and take them to work with it. I love that.

There is, however, a catch. If you've got a narrow passageway lined with a few rugs, like I do in my house, it won't go over them with the mops attached. And that's fair enough, but it means the rest of the floor can't get covered, because the rugs are in the way.

The robot attaches and detaches its own mops, depending on the job it's being asked to do | Ezviz

Other robot vacuums get around this by lifting them away or tucking them up inside, but detachable mops just don't work as well in this particular scenario.

Happily though, on my other floors, like the tiles in my kitchen, it does a fine job of wiping them down. And the vacuuming tech is also impressive. The battery life is good, the app works well, it's easy to set up and easy to use, and there's lots of space in the base-station reservoirs for liquids and waste.

I also love the fact the roller brush is automatically detangled when it returns for emptying, and the fact it has an LED headlight to help it "see" in dark places.

But I haven't got to my favourite bit yet. Like some robots, it can be controlled manually through the app. You drive it around the house like a little car, even while you're not in the house.

LED lights and a home surveillance mode are among the thoughtful additions | Ezviz

And Ezviz has been considerate enough to let you use its on-board camera as a live viewer, which means you could use the vacuum as a security patrol when you're not in. I've used it to spy on my pets, which worked well until they just toddled off up the stairs.

It's just one of many genuinely neat touches in the Ezviz package. Yes, this robot vacuum costs £799, which is a lot of money, but it compares well to the £1,249 for the Roomba and the £1,499 for the Eufy.

I realise you could buy a robot vacuum for around £100 but frankly, if you want the latest and greatest in technology, £1,000 needs to be a benchmark.

At least, it was a benchmark, until the Ezviz RS20 Pro came along. Because I'm actually quite amazed at how much it does for the price. It does have flaws, it won't suit everyone thanks to its apathy towards rugs, but it's an incredibly complete and versatile machine, and I definitely recommend it.