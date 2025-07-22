The Foodies Festival 2025 is heading to Glasgow - here’s how to get 50% off tickets for all the family Photo: Foodies Festival

Glasgow hosts Foodies Festival 2025 with tickets now half price.

Calling all Glaswegian foodies get ready for a delicious summer day out! Foodies Festival 2025 is rolling into Glasgow Green from 8–10 August, and with Wowcher’s exclusive offer, you can grab tickets at half the price.

Whether you're a street food fanatic, a fan of live music, or just looking for a great family day out, this is one event you won’t want to miss. You can now get 50% off standard priced tickets at Foodies Festival Glasgow :

The Foodies Festival 2025 has something for everyone and ticket prices start from £4 for a young adult (ages 12–17), adult ticket only £18 and a family ticket (2 adults + 2 kids: just £39. For more information and tickets click here .

What to Expect at Glasgow Foodies Festival 2025

Live chef demonstrations - Watch award-winning Michelin-starred chefs and MasterChef champions cook up a storm live on stage. Learn their secrets, steal a few tips, and maybe even get a taste!

Street food village - Tuck into a huge variety of global flavours from gourmet burgers to bao buns, tacos, and sweet treats all freshly prepared by top independent vendors.

Drinks theatre - Sip and swirl your way through cocktail, wine, and craft beer masterclasses, guided by expert mixologists and sommeliers.

Live music all weekend - Enjoy festival vibes all day long with live performances by chart-topping acts like Pixie Lott, The Wanted 2.0, and Blue.

There’s also a kids’ cookery school, silent disco, fairground rides and giant games, and BBQ masters will show you how to grill like a pro, from slow-cooked meats to veggie delights.

Foodies Festival Glasgow is the perfect summer treat whether you're going with mates, planning a family day, or just fancy something different on the weekend. Don’t miss out book your discounted tickets now and make your summer in Glasgow unforgettable.

