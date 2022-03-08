Glasgow families and couples wanted for new TV property show

A TV production company looking for couples and families based in and around Glasgow that are thinking of moving somewhere rural for a better quality of life.

Afro-mic Productions, the company behind Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland, is searching for families ready to make the move to a new part of the country for more space, fresher air and an all-round better quality of living.

‘Dreaming of more space’

Series producer Joe Newell said: “Over the last couple of years, a lot of us have started to reassess what we want from life.

“After three tough lockdowns and almost two years of restrictions, most of us are dreaming of more space and inside and out; and that working from home is becoming a viable long-term option for more and more people, what was once a pipe-dream could now be a reality.”

What’s the show about?

The programme will follow a family who wants to start a whole new life without breaking the bank.

They’ll be invited to test-drive three different lifestyles to try to find their happy place – all without spending more than they already do.

By the end of the programme, the family will decide on the dream life they want to lead and the cameras will catch up with them once they’ve made the big move.

If you’d like to be considered for the programme or you’d just like to find out more then email [email protected]