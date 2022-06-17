It’s a great time to be selling your home - and not so great a time to be buying.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House prices have been increasing for the last several years, with costs soaring and buyers facing a competitive market.

We asked Zoopla to find which Glasgow postcodes had seen the biggest rise in house prices over the last year, as well as over the last five years.

The real estate firm looked at the top 50 in the Glasgow postcode area - including towns like Cumbernauld, Bishopbriggs and Milngavie - to see where the best areas for selling are.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House prices in Glasgow are rising.

The Glasgow postcode with the biggest annual house price rise is G68, which covers the north of Cumbernauld.

Second is G61, Bearsden - the East Dunbartonshire town is popular with those commuting to Glasgow, but preferring a quieter area to live.

G63 is third, covering areas including Fintry, Strathblane and Drymen.

Newton Mearns (G77) and Bishopbriggs (G64) round off the top five.

The first area within Glasgow itself to make the rankings is G69, in sixth, which includes Baillieston, Garrowhill and Springhill. The postcode has seen a 7.2% rise in house prices in the last year.

The next Glasgow area comes in at 10th. G53 - Pollok, Nitshill, Crookston - has seen a 7.1 per cent rise.

Of the top 50, Merchant City came bottom of the list with a 5.1 per cent price change in the last 12 months and a 20.8% five-year cumulative growth.

Find the full listings below.