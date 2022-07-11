Luxury Loch Lomond homes, next to 19th century castle, now for sale

Looking to get out of Glasgow for some peace and quiet?

The last few luxury homes at Dalnair Estate have been released for sale, marking the completion of the latest phase of development at the exclusive estate, which is located near Drymen, next to Loch Lomond.

Situated in the shadow of historic Dalnair Castle, which dates from 1884, Castle View comprises six 5-bedroom luxury homes, formed around a small exclusive cul-de-sac.

Since its purchase by the FM Group in 2016, the castle has been extensively refurbished, and the 10-apartments, including the stunning penthouse, have recently sold out.

The homes are near Loch Lomond.

The detached homes (just over 3,000sqft) come in two different styles - The Oak and The Beech - and are set in extensive private grounds, on the edge of the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

Priced from £750,000, each house-style offer impressive open plan living accommodation, five bedrooms, separate home office and several en-suite facilities. A log burner in lounges is complemented by German designer kitchens and Porcelanosa tiling.

Robert Croll, sales manager for the FM Group, said: “The release of the last few luxury homes provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in a truly stunning location, lying in the shadow of the fabulously restored Dalnair Castle.