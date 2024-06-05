Milngavie 1960s bungalow among finalists for Scotland’s Home of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland’s Home of the Year Finalists announced ahead of the finale, filmed in Glasgow.

It’s the grand final, as the judges – interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale with architect Danny Campbell – choose which stylish house will be crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024.

The finale will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland and available on iPlayer on Monday 10th June, filmed at Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover - designed by world renowned architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

The six finalists meet the judges for the first time and cast their eyes over each other’s homes. This year’s SHOTY search travelled the length and breadth of Scotland, showcasing a variety of home styles.

The '1960s Bungalow', Milngavie

QUINEY COTTAGE, Banchory (Ep1, North East & Northern Isles). A postcard-perfect Scottish cottage bursting with personality, Quiney Cottage is home to Rachel and her cat Drizzy. This traditional farmhouse dwelling dates back to the 1860s. Rachel painstakingly stripped the property back to brick, restoring every room. Today, the two-bedroomed house incorporates Rachel’s love of bold patterns, bright colours and second-hand furnishings.

1960S BUNGALOW, Milngavie (Ep2, West). A one-of-a-kind family home with a unique personal style, home to Anna, Harry and their daughters, Marley and Lexie. Both Art School graduates, Anna and Harry used the 1960s Bungalow renovation as an outlet for their creativity. The twice-extended home boasts clever decorating techniques and reclaimed materials including school gym hall flooring complete with colourful markers.

EARTH HOUSE, Aviemore (Ep3, Highlands & Islands). An historic fishing lodge, Earth House dates back to the 18th century and is home to Salem and Dianne. When the couple bought the property in 2016 it was in a neglected state and, over five years, they brought it back to life. This Highland sanctuary reflects the serenity of its surroundings as well as providing a haven for visiting family.

THE OLD MILL, Dublane (Ep4, Central). A former industrial building – which had lain empty for 25 years – was transformed into a three-storey, five-bedroom home by Lee and Dawn who live there with their children Max and Ali and Labradoodle Jude. The couple kept as much of the original stonework as possible, as well as modernising the space for family living and creating a stylish interior with a mix of antique and contemporary pieces.

HONEYSUCKLE COTTAGE, Moffat (Ep5, South). A stone cottage dating back to the 1700s, this cosy home has been completely renovated by Bryony and Mark who live there with their sons Grayson and Zavier. With Bryony’s vision and love for interiors and Mark’s practical skills they have created a fun family home for them and their two boys which includes a modern glass sunroom extension and converted basement.

COLDWATER, Linlithgow (Ep6, East). A mid-century bungalow renovation in Linlithgow - home to Fran, Martin and their two children Bailey and Esme. This fun family space has been cleverly refurbished using innovative ideas and techniques. Amongst the home highlights, this four-bedroomed home is the sunken lounge and built-in bar, made from recycled plastic, featuring a floating sideboard and quirky lighting.

Faced with six impressive homes, Anna, Banjo and Danny cast their votes based on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style.

The homeowners then join them in the Mackintosh designed Music Room as the judges make their final decision, revealing which house will be crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024.