A modern one bedroom property has gone on the market in Glasgow for just £40,000

A modern one-bedroom flat is up for sale in a Glasgow suburb for just £40,000. Located in Ballieston, just 7 miles out of Glasgow city centre, the modest flat comprises one bedroom, a bathroom, a kitchen area and a separate living space.

The flat is laid with modern laminate flooring, a fitted kitchen, light decor and a front-facing lounge with space for a dining table and chairs. The lounge also features a fire and hearth adding character to the property.

The kitchen area has a range of floor and wall-mounted units, ample work surface area, an integrated oven, hob and hood. Meanwhile, the family bathroom has a 3-piece suite comprising a low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin, and deep panel bath with mixer shower installed over.

The freehold property is located on a residential street, close by to a local park, schools and two train stations. It is on the market with AB Property Consultants & Estate Agents at a guide price of £40,000.

1. Hallway area inside the flat

2. Kitchen area

3. The living space inside the Glasgow flat.

4. Living room inside the flat in Glasgow