New River Clyde development with townhouses and apartments launched

An exclusive event is being held to celebrate the launch of brand-new duplex apartments and townhouse housetypes next to the River Clyde.

Cala Homes (West) is launching the new housetypes at its Prince’s Quay development in Glasgow.

The homebuilder is set to release a collection of highly anticipated three-bedroom duplex apartments and three- and four-bedroom townhouses on October 6.

Exclusive to the development, these homestyles set out to offer flexible living in the city, with sizes and layouts to suit a range of lifestyles.

How the new properties will look.

Prospective buyers are invited to visit the city centre development on the evening of the launch for a glass of fizz and nibbles and to speak to the Cala Homes (West) team about the all-new homes on offer, as well as take a virtual tour and go through floorplans of the new housetypes, which are exclusive to this development.

The second phase includes the Torrance, a three-bedroom duplex apartment set across two levels, offering buyers a city apartment with its own front door, allocated parking and Juliette balcony. A spacious open-plan lounge, dining area and kitchen can be found on the lower level, including a separate utility and pantry.

The upper level features a main bedroom with dual aspect windows, en suite and fitted wardrobes, alongside two further bedrooms, multiple storage cupboards, and a family bathroom.

The Maxwell is a three-bedroom home set across three spacious levels, with open plan living on the ground floor, two generous bedrooms with integrated wardrobes on the first floor, and the main bedroom complete with en suite and balcony on the second floor.

The Sloan housetype offers the same flexible and contemporary lifestyle with Cala’s high specification fixtures and fittings throughout, with four bedrooms split across the top two storeys.

Buyers can drop in after work on Thursday any time between 6pm to 8pm to speak to Cala’s sales consultants about making the move.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (West) said: “For those looking for the perfect city centre home, Prince’s Quay has it all. Set within Glasgow’s media city, the development is conveniently located just minutes from Finnieston’s trendy bars, restaurants and boutiques with close commuter links too.

“We are inviting those interested to discover the brand-new homes on offer at Prince’s Quay including the highly awaited duplex apartment which we predict will be popular with young professionals and those looking for the ultimate contemporary lifestyle in Glasgow.

“On Thursday, purchasers will be able to speak to our experts and be the first to find out more about the trio of new homes.”