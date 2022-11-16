Thousands of affordable homes being built in Glasgow

Good news for buyers.

More than 2,000 new affordable homes were either built, started, refurbishment or given approval in Glasgow during the 2021/22 financial year, according to a council report.

The overall total of 2115 was comprised of 879 completions, 795 starts on newbuilds or refurbishments, and approval for 441 homes was given.

Glasgow allocated £111.2m of Affordable Housing Supply Programme (AHSP) funding in 2021/22.

New homes are being built in Glasgow.

The AHSP is allocated through discussion between the council, registered social landlords and private developers, with the aims of creating not only socially-rented homes to meet housing need, but also encourage the building of mid-market rent, shared-equity and low-cost home ownership housing.

There was an increase in the amount of large family homes (four or more bedrooms) and wheelchair readily adaptable housing - with 18 of the former and 48 of the latter being approved in 2021/22, compared to 10 and 28 in 2020/21.

£3.25million of AHSP funding allowed medical adaptations in 1,082 homes to allow tenants to live independently in their own homes.

During that year, the council transferred six sites in the city to housing associations, allowing 276 homes to be built through the AHSP - with another 15 sites in the pipeline.