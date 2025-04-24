Switcheroo has a range of compelling mobile offers from the major providers | Apple

You don’t need to spend over £1,000 to get your hands on an iPhone – deals under £10 a month are now available, including big data packages.

The cheapest iPhone on the market could cost you as little as £9.99 a month with an up front cost of just £69.

While the latest iPhone 16 comes with a price tag up to £1,200 for the range-topping Pro Max version, there are cheap iPhone options available for those who want to use an Apple phone without the high price of a brand new model.

Switcheroo is a new comparison website that says it can cut an average of £388 from your energy bills by switching. However, a different section of the website could also bag shoppers a cheap iPhone.

Switcheroo says the cheapest iPhone deal on the market costs just £9.99 a month and comes with a £69 up front fee. The ultra-cheap deal for a 2020 iPhone SE is being offered by Carphone Warehouse.

The deal includes 50GB of data plus unlimited calls and texts and comes on a 24-month contract. You can get it here .

Shoppers who do not need the very latest iPhone could also get iPhone SE models from 2022, iPhone 12 and 13 handsets, and the more modern iPhone 14 from the site - all for less than £20 a month on a one year contract.

An iPhone 13 is priced at just £14.99 a month on the site and comes with 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts.

The phones are often refurbished, which help to keep the cost of the deal down.

The deals are more than half the price of the current iPhone 16. The cheapest price for the iPhone 16 standard model is £22 a month with Sky Mobile, while the cheapest deal for the range-topping iPhone 16 Pro Max is £35 a month with Sky Mobile.

The Sky deals are the cheapest monthly cost for the phones but you will also need to add a data option to each contract. They start from £6 a month for 3GB up to £22 a month for unlimited data on the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max. You can see all of the deals here.