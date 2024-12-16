Lookfantastic has a pre-Christmas beauty box deal | Lookfantastic

Last chance Lookfantastic deal for Christmas shoppers offers beauty box for £40 including Molton Brown, Elemis, ICONIC and Spectrum

Last-minute Christmas shoppers have been offered a lifeline with a beauty box worth over £165 dropped down to £40. Lookfantastic’s deal includes trending beauty favourites from Molton Brown to ICONIC, Elemis, Manucurist nail polish and Olaplex hair perfector.

Packed with seven products billed as “unmissable beauty picks” worth over £165, the Lookfantastic Christmas Beauty Present box is normally an eye-catching deal at £50. But with days to go until Christmas Day, the price has been slashed further with 20% off and a further £10 saving.

Five of the items are full size while the other two are deluxe including a sought-after Molton Brown Black Pepper Shower Gel. It’s ideal to give complete as a present or to break up to give smaller gifts and stocking fillers to several people, to help your money go further.

Here’s a breakdown of everything inside the beauty box.

The 20% off deal at Lookfantastic taking the price down to £40 here is for a limited time.

There’s also a subscription offer of £13 a month to get a beauty box sent every month for a year. Anyone signing up for the subscription gets 15% off this Christmas box to make even more of a saving.

Subscriptions are also proving popular Christmas presents as families rack their brains to find unique and practical gifts for loved ones.

Other beauty deals around for last-minute shoppers include a Laura Geller New York four-piece make-up set for £48 on Amazon here.

The Italian Marble Artistry Collection includes an eyeshadow palette, a cream blush stick and satin lipstick gloss in this limited edition offer.

It luscious swirls of pigments blend together instantly on skin to create a flawless, multidimensional look,” noted Amazon. It added: “It combines the vibrant swirls you know and love, with long-lasting color that blends.”