First look at The Alchemist’s new cosmos-inspired bar and restaurant in George Square in Glasgow which is exciting everyone after old times in the city.

A new “Theatre style” bar is set to open in George Square, Glasgow which is getting everyone excited prior to the opening date on Friday.

Cocktail lovers in Glasgow will be counting their lucky stars in the lead-up to Christmas thanks to the most hotly anticipated new city centre bar and restaurant opening - The Alchemist.

The Alchemist’s mystical ‘theatre served’ offering is set to delight Glaswegians in search of out-of-this-world cocktails. Doors open from 11am on Friday 23rd December with an electric atmosphere expected on the opening night at the end of this week.

The launch of the £1.6m bar marks the dawning of an exciting new era, with The Alchemist unleashing its unique “theatre served” experience and molecular mixology in the city.

Pictures show a “futuristic” interior that includes a jaw-dropping ‘Moon Room’ and sparkling celestial touches throughout.

Glasgow already has a high level of cocktail restaurants including Missoula, The Spiritualist and The Corinthian but it’s highly anticipated that the launch of The Alchemist will prove popular among people in Glasgow and the surrounding area.

Based in bustling George Square, the stunning 5,594sqf venue will serve up to 260 spirit seekers that will give an unconventional vibe to proceedings

Cocktail fans can expect some of The Alchemist’s most iconic libations to grace its Glasgow menu including the crowd-pleasing ‘Cherry Poppins’ - a fruity gin-based concoction topped with a mesmerising cherry fog bubble - and the ‘Colour Changing One’ - which promises a heady mix of Grey Goose Vodka, Briottet Apple, soda, fresh citrus and of course, magic.

And for those abstaining during ‘Dry January’, fear not - the tea leaves predict a plethora of tempting tipples including the brand new ‘CBD Spritz’ - which expertly mixes Goodrays Raspberry & Guava Seltz, Disco Grenadine and watermelon foam crowned with a CBD gummy. Meanwhile, the ‘Cos-no’ is a refreshing combination of Everleaf non-alcoholic aperitif with juicy cranberry, lime, Lyres Italian Spritz and, of course, house-made sherbert air.

The new £1.6m bar follows hot on the heels of The Alchemist’s first site north of the border, which opened in Edinburgh last year to astronomic acclaim.

Jenny McPhee, Brand Director, said: ‘The opening of our celestial George Square bar and restaurant marks a wondrous new leap for The Alchemist in Scotland.