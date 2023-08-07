Register
Glasgow’s 18 greatest television shows, chosen by Glaswegians

We asked our readers to pick the greatest television shows that have came out of Glasgow.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST

Music, comedy and literature of Glasgow has proven to be a rich seams of inspiration for television shows over the day. Add to that mix the local acting talent that the city has consistently produced and you have some memorable series that have captured aspects of Glasgow. Here’s the greatest Glasgow TV shows of all time, as suggested by our readers.

1. Taggart

The Glasgow detective series created by Glenn Chandler, who wrote many of the episodes, has entered local folklore. “There’s been a murder”, Maryhill CID would declare, led initially by Mark McManus as the title character, DCI Jim Taggart from 1983 to 1995. The show continued until 2010 with James MacPherson then Alex Norton as lead detective.

2. Still Game

Created by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill who played Glaswegian pensioners Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade alongside much loved characters Tam Mullen, Isa Drennan, Winston Ingram, Navid Harrid and Boabby The Barman. The nine series ran from 2002 to 2019.

3. Rab C Nesbitt

The Glasgow comedy series written by Ian Pattison saw Gregor Fisher portray Govan street philosopher Rab with an uncompromising local accent. The show ran from 1988 to 1999 with guest appearances from the likes of Peter Capaldi, Rikki Fulton, David Tennant and Sylvester McCoy.

4. Two Doors Down

Two Doors Down was created by Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp, starring Arabella Weir, Alex Norton, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson and Elaine C Smith as neighbours in a Glasgow suburb. The street for Two Doors Down was in Bishopbriggs on Bowmont Hill before production moved to Averbrae Crescent in Hamilton.

Related topics:Glasgowcomedy