Everyone loves a night away in a hotel with their partner and Valentines Day is the perfect opportunity. There are some amazingly romantic hotels in Glasgow that you can escape to.
Take a look at six romantic hotels in Glasgow to visit this Valentines Day.
1. Dakota
The Dakota is an unforgettable experience in Glasgow City Centre. The onsite restaurant is also highly recommended. 179 W Regent St, Glasgow G2 4DP | Dakota Hotels
2. House of Gods
The House of Gods on Glassford Street is the height of decadence. Induldge in the brass bathtub in the room before heading to their rooftop terrace. 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP | House of Gods
3. Radisson RED Hotel
The Radisson RED Hoel boasts one of Glasgow's finest rooftop bars - with incredible views of the Clyde and the Finnieston Crane. Perfect for a romantic getaway. 25 Tunnel St, Glasgow G3 8HL Photo: Radisson RED Facebook
4. Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa
The Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa in Glasgow is a stunning hotel in the city centre. The gorgeous Georgian architecture is a sight to behold. 11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD Photo: Submitted