Everyone loves a night away in a hotel with their partner and Valentines Day is the perfect opportunity. There are some amazingly romantic hotels in Glasgow that you can escape to.

Some of these hotels also have incredible bars - such as Radisson RED and House of God’s Sacred Gardens rooftop terrace, which we visited last year.

Take a look at six romantic hotels in Glasgow to visit this Valentines Day.

1 . Dakota The Dakota is an unforgettable experience in Glasgow City Centre. The onsite restaurant is also highly recommended. 179 W Regent St, Glasgow G2 4DP | Dakota Hotels

2 . House of Gods The House of Gods on Glassford Street is the height of decadence. Induldge in the brass bathtub in the room before heading to their rooftop terrace. 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP | House of Gods

3 . Radisson RED Hotel The Radisson RED Hoel boasts one of Glasgow's finest rooftop bars - with incredible views of the Clyde and the Finnieston Crane. Perfect for a romantic getaway. 25 Tunnel St, Glasgow G3 8HL Photo: Radisson RED Facebook

4 . Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa The Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa in Glasgow is a stunning hotel in the city centre. The gorgeous Georgian architecture is a sight to behold. 11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow G2 4AD Photo: Submitted