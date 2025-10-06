Enjoy a perfect family day out to see Pinocchio, a real Glesga Panto, for only £10.95 | Wowcher

Save a huge 31% on tickets to see the Pinocchio pantomime with Wowcher.

Looking for a magical, laughter-filled day out this festive season? Look no further! Halo Arts is bringing Pinocchio to the stage at Maryhill Community Central Halls from December 19 to 22 - and, thanks to Wowcher, you can grab your tickets for just £10.95. That’s a joyful 31% saving off the normal price.

Get ready to experience the heart-warming tale of Pinocchio like never before! This isn’t just any panto, it’s packed with local charm, cheeky humour, and the unmistakable spirit of Scotland’s biggest city. Expect larger-than-life characters, toe-tapping tunes, and plenty of “he’s behind you!” moments that’ll have the whole audience joining in.

Whether you’re a lifelong theatre fan, starting a new family tradition, or just looking for a fun day out that’ll delight everyone from toddlers to grandparents, this is the show for you.

Bring the wee ones, round up your pals, and settle in for a dazzling dose of festive cheer that’s sure to make your December sparkle.

Venue: Maryhill Community Central Halls, Glasgow

19th – 22nd December 2025Tickets: £10.95 (was £15.90 – save 31% with Wowcher!) Tickets valid for: Fri 19 Dec 2025, 7:30pm; Sat 20 Dec 2025, 2pm; Sat 20 Dec 2025, 7:30pm; Sun 21 Dec 2025, 2pm; Sun 21 Dec 2025, 7:30pm

