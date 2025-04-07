Shoppers race to River Island for this affordable new dress that’s perfect for your next special occasion | River Island

The new River Island spring collection features dresses you have been dreaming of for summer.

As a fashion writer I’m always on the look out for affordable stylish dresses that look really expensive. With the special occasion season up on us I’ve just found the perfect dress from River Island - but you will have to be quick as it's selling out fast.

This ethereal mini-dress dress is exactly what you need for your next special occasion this summer. Whether you are a guest at a wedding, heading to the horseraces or brunch with the girls. The dress is super versatile and will flatter your figure no matter what shape or size you are.

This stylish mini-dress boasts a flattering silhouette with a belt designed to cinch you in at the waist, accentuating your curves. The dress features delicate button fastenings, a sophisticated pussy-bow style collar, and elegant long sheer sleeves that add a touch of allure.

The embroidered trim detail and a captivating floral print further enhance its visual appeal, making it a perfect choice for special occasions this summer.

Blue Floral Print Tie Neck Shirt £49 | River Island

If mini-dresses aren’t your cup of tea then the stunning design also comes in a shirt style. The Blue Floral Print Tie Neck Shirt £49 can be paired with Blue Cropped Flared Trousers £39 as well as the slingback heel, clutch bag and sunglasses for a more understated outfit.

