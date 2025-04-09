The Tassimo Finesse Friendly has a simple one-button operation | Tassimo

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This Easter, grab the Tassimo Finesse Friendly coffee machine at a huge discount, plus get free pods and vouchers to make your coffee even cheaper

If you take up Tassimo's offer of saving 58% off the price of this coffee machine, you'll get 48 free coffee pods and a £20 voucher.

That's the deal running throughout Easter on the Tassimo website, for the Finesse Friendly machine, available in red, black, or white.

Usually, the machine with a bundle of coffee pods costs £119.74, and the machine alone costs £89.99, but in the Easter sale, there's an amazing offer on, bringing the price down to just £49.99.

Tassimo machines an even make hot chocolate | Tassimo

It's a discount on "The Favourites" bundle, which gives you eight cups of Milka Chocolate, 16 cups of L'OR Espresso Fortissimo, eight cups of Costa Cappuccino, 16 cups of L'OR XL Intense, and eight cups of L'OR Latte Macchiato.

As well as this huge bundle of pods, you'll also get two £10 discount vouchers to spend on even more coffee as soon as you register your new machine.

It's a saving of nearly £70, but there isn't long left on the deal, because it's set to expire on April 21.

Click here to see the offer, or browse the other Easter promotions on the Tassimo website.