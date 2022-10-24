For many of us a new year is the motivation needed to get fitter, healthier and stronger

The best indoor exercise bikes

Indoor cycling is a great way to burn calories, and improve endurance, stamina and cardiovascular fitness - all without having to leave the comfort of your home.

There’s a number of options out there on the market too, whether you want a no-frills option to simply power through your daily 30 minute cycles or you want something a little more advanced which will measure all of your key stats as you ride.

We’ve rounded up six of the best indoor exercise bikes for home workouts below, and there’s something suitable for every budget and every skill level.

Premium Folding Exercise Bike 2-in-1 Upright & Recumbent Options Recumbent ride £154.99 Buy now Buy now This KT20 exercise bike features a 2-in-1 cardio function which allows you to cycle in two different positions. You can either opt for the standard upright position, which will give you the benefits of a high-intensity workout, or opt for a low-impact more comfortable, longer session in the recumbent position. There’s also 8 different resistance levels which mean you can tailor your workouts to suit you. This makes it ideal for different age groups, and people with fitness levels. Use the lower resistance levels for cardio based workouts and higher resistance levels for muscle and leg toning. This also means you can increase the resistance level as your fitness improves to maximise your workouts, so your bike with stand the test of time. With adjustable settings, the exercise bike is suitable for users from 150cm/4ft 11” up to 182cm/6ft and 242lbs/110kg/17 stones.

Stages SB20 Smart Bike Indoor Trainer High end choice £2249.00 Buy now Buy now The Stages SB20 Smart Bike is the ultimate indoor trainer. It has been built with the latest technology to make your virtual riding easy. At its heart is the brand’s industry-leading power meter technology, which measures each leg independently. This superior engineering has been used to win seven cycling Grand Tours including the Tour de France and helped Stages become the world’s largest power meter manufacturer. It’s also really quiet so it’s perfect for those times when you want to do a late night or early morning training sessions without waking the house. There’s two USB charging ports keep your devices fully charged during your ride, and an integrated adjustable tablet holder so you can watch all your favourite shows and listen to your favourite music to help motivate you during your workout. It fits riders of all sizes, from XS to XL, and is fully adjustable - making it ideal for households with more than one rider.

JTX Mission Air Bike HIIT training £699.00 Buy now Buy now This fan bike is built for intense workouts. Also known as a cross trainer bike, this machine is a smart choice for HIIT, weight loss and endurance training. This fan bike will give you a strenuous, full-body workout. Pushing and pulling the handlebars, as you pedal hard, works out your arms, back, legs and core. This full-body motion is why air bikes are also known as cross trainer bikes. Two large transport wheels make this bike easy to move and store too. Its compact frame makes it a good choice for small spaces.

Echelon Connect EX3 Indoor Exercise Bike Sleek design £899.99 Buy now Buy now This smart and sleek bike provides an immersive indoor cycling experience with a blend of comfort, efficiency and modern training app compatibility. Plus, it functions with the state-of-the-art Echelon Fit App. Comfort features like fully padded handlebars will help you transition between high-and low-resistance postures with ease, while technical aspects such as the 32-level magnetic flywheel offer a range of resistance necessary for the bike to keep challenging you as you travel on your fitness journey. The weight limit of this bike is 136kg or 300lb.

Reebok GB40 Exercise Bike Performance monitoring £299.99 Buy now Buy now This bike has all you need to create challenging home workouts from home, whether you are a beginner or a more experienced rider. Functioning from a 6 kg flywheel, the bike offers 8 resistance levels and 3 target programmes, meaning you can increase the intensity of your workout as your fitness levels improve. Allowing you to monitor and control each ride, the bike has a 5.5” LCD screen which displays live performance stats and heart rate data through the built-in hand pulse sensors. The seat, handlebar, foot straps and floor level are all adjustable too.