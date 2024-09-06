It’s perfect for outdoor enthusiasts 🚵‍♀️

If you are thinking of upgrading, or even buying your first, smartwatch this autumn then it might be time to consider the Amazfit T-Rex 3. The latest device from the global smart wearable brand is a must have for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone looking to track their health.

I have been looking for a reason to convert to the church of the smartwatch, but finally thanks to the T-Rex 3 I have seen the light. Now let me proclaim the gospel of the T-Rex 3 and explain the reasons why I have loved my time with it - and who should buy it.

Like: quality of features

One of the reasons I’ve been hesitant to become a smartwatch evangelist is because I’ve long questioned how much use I would actually get out of one. But the Amazfit T-Rex 3 has features by the bucketload.

If anything, I find myself using and playing around with the watch far more than I probably should. But whether you want to track how you are sleeping, keep an eye on your heart rate, or just play games it can practically do it all.

Like: how sturdy it feels

The watch’s chunky design makes it feel incredibly sturdy. It has admittedly been a while since I wore one, after my old traditional watch broke pre-pandemic, but the T-Rex 3 did feel like a proper watch.

It has a real heft to it, so you aren’t likely to forget you have it on - and more importantly it’s noticeable when you aren’t wearing it. Which serves as a fantastic reminder to put it back on.

The strap also feels substantial and durable, a massive tick especially since you will be wearing the watch while working out or in the great outdoors. And never once have I felt worried about the strap breaking during my time using it.

Like: sleep tracker works very well

It might feel quite an alien concept to wear a watch to bed (more on that later), but the sleep tracking functions are really impressive and comprehensive. Obviously you know when you wake up and yawn frequently that you probably didn’t have the best night sleep, but it is a real difference maker to get the stats to back it up.

You can see what your sleep looked like on any given night - including when you slipped into a deep slumber and for how long. It also can track when you are in light sleep and REM, as well as your heart rate during the night.

Like: so easy to set up

If you are worried that it may be a massive hassle to set up the watch, don’t fear it couldn’t be easier. From opening the box to getting your T-Rex 3 on your wrist it only takes a few minutes.

All it takes is downloading the Zepp app and then scanning a QR code to pair the watch to your phone. As long as you’ve got your bluetooth enabled, it shouldn’t take you more than a handful of minutes to get it set up.

Like: the watch face is beautiful

The screen is very bright and vibrant, which is an absolute necessity for a smartwatch - after all if you can’t see the screen, what is the point? Despite the fact you can change the face of your watch in the Zepp app, I’ve kept the default option because it just looks very classy and sophisticated (in my opinion).

It is super easy to see all the vital information, like your current heart rate, steps for the day, the watch’s battery and of course the time. Even if it did take me a day or so to get used to the clock not being digital.

Like: battery life is top notch

What good is a smartwatch if you have to take it off regularly to charge it? Fortunately the T-Rex 3 has really brilliant battery life - I managed to get 4 days out of it on the first charge.

This included regularly using exercise functions, GPS tracking on walks, wearing it to bed to track my sleep. It held up really well despite extensive use - and not just trying it here and there.

Don’t like: Design not for everyone

While I personally am a big fan of the design of the watch, it is a chunky beast. And my partner tried it on and it looked comically large on her wrist.

So make sure you are aware of what you are getting yourself into before making a purchase.

Don’t like: it is annoying having to wear the watch at night

Look, it is very strange wearing the watch to bed, I have never done it before. But the ability to track your sleep is worth it.

I’m sure I will get used to it, but it did feel awkward to wear it at night at first. And I do feel it slightly impacted my sleep initially as it disrupted my usual routine.

Who should buy the T-Rex 3?

If you are the sort of person who enjoys going for hikes or mountain biking or other outdoor activities, you need to have this smartwatch in your life. Equally if you are looking to keep a keener eye on your health by tracking your sleep, watching your heart rate and seeing how many calories you are burning, then this is a must have.

What are the alternatives?

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 will set you back a pretty penny, but personally I feel it is worth it. However if you are on the fence, the company does offer a cheaper Bip line of smartwatches which start from £49.

And Fitbit has plenty of great options if you are looking for a fitness tracker on a budget. Including the Inspire 3 which is on sale and can be picked up for £69.99 right now.

Do you wear a smartwatch regularly? Would you recommend them to people who have yet to try them out? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].