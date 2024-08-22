Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

May the force be with you! 🚀

Amazon Gaming Week deals are live now.

A Star Wars arcade machine with three throwback games is on offer.

The games are from the 1980s and you can enjoy them at home.

May the gaming forces be with you. Amazon has slashed the price on a Star Wars arcade machine, for those looking for the perfect throwback retro experience.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arcade1Up machine is among the most eye-catching deals available in the online retailer’s Gaming Week sales. Running from today (22 August) until Wednesday, August 28, it includes a mix of limited deals, lighting deals and price cuts that last until they are all claimed.

And this Star Wars arcade machine is one of the deals that fans of retro video games may just be tempted into buying. Amazon is knocking 30% off the price tag, a saving of more than £200, but you have to be quick because it is a limited time offer.

To help provide you with the most comprehensive recommendations possible, we have created our own product scoring system that combines user scores with professional reviews. By weighing factors including number of ratings, source of reviews and if it comes from an expert, we are able to create an extremely thorough score for each product - with the maximum possible score being 6.3.

Arcade1Up Star Wars

Star Wars arcade machine is on offer in Amazon's Gaming Week deals. Photo: Amazon/ Getty Images | Amazon/ Getty Images

Price: £487.49

Recommendation score: 5.66

Relive the star wars with the Star Wars flight deck and have fun at home or in the office with friends and colleagues. Fly aboard the X-Wing and take on the Imperial TIEs. Play Star Wars, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. May the Force be with you!

It comes with a 17 inch screen and dual speakers. There is also a light-up marquee and there is a riser included.

One Amazon shopper, R.G. wrote: “Many years ago, I became the owner of a Bespoke Arcades cocktail cabinet - which was great for many games, but not those with specialist controllers, like track-balls, wheels and the like. So, many of my faves were catered for, but not Star Wars from 1983 - until now...

“Yes, it's a bit pricey compared to other cabinets with more games on them (blame Disney/Lucasfilm I guess for the licence fee) but this is a brilliant, modern compromise if you lusted after an original stand-up or sit-down cabinet after playing the 1983 original.”

The three games included in the cabinet are Star Wars, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. And it has a flight cloche with 4 firing triggers.

You can pick up the Star Wars arcade machine in Amazon’s Gaming Week and get 30% off right now. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 5.66.

Which arcade machine would fulfil a childhood dream if you could add it to your home? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].