The Anthropologie sale is now on - here are my top homeware pieces that won't break the bank
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The Anthropology sale is on and as always, I want almost everything in it but, alas, great design doesn’t come cheap - even in the sale - so I will have to be more discerning with my shopping basket. However, if, like me, you covet Anthropology’s wares but find the prices exceeding your budget, the sale is the best time to treat yourself.
To make it even more achievable to bring a bit of Anthropology joy into your life, I’ve had a sift through the sale and selected some of the more affordable pieces which will add a touch of class to your interiors.
Whether you’re looking for some soft furnishings to add a little extra comfort or fancy adding one or two accessories into your scheme to give a space an instant refresh, I’ve got you covered. I’ve chosen pieces which will work in a variety of rooms to offer inspiration whatever area you are looking to revamp - from cushions to candlestick holders, here are my top affordable picks from the Anthropology sale.
If your spring tablescape leaves a lot to be desired, look no further than the Turkuaz Kitchen Cotton Table Runner for an instant cottagecore vibe which will perfectly pair with a vase of fresh cut flowers from the garden. The cloth, designed exclusively for Anthropology, is available now for £32 down from £46 on their website.
Beyond the kitchen, you can add a pop of colour anywhere in your home with the Mary Floral Vase in pink, a snip at £18, down from £26. Visit the Anthropology website to bag yourself this piece of hand-painted stoneware before they’re all gone.
Vibrant yet elegant, the Ribbed Glass Taper Candle Holder will add instant interest - go classic and place as a table centrepiece or, as I’m considering, display on a bookshelf for a curated feel. Available in green, pink and dark yellow, they will work equally well stood alone or grouped with one in each colour. They are now reduced to £14-£17 from £18–£22 on the Anthropology website.
Nothing screams home comforts more than these squishy Polaire Floral Quilted Square Cushions. These voluminous little pillows of loveliness come in green and navy and would work beautifully scattered on the bed. Visit the Anthropology website to get yours for £54 down from £78.
For your walls, the Organic Tinted Round Wall Mirror offers a sculptural silhouette which will also brighten up the place bouncing spring sunshine around your room. With a saving of £20, you can now pick one up at the Anthropology website for £58.
If you are fed up of seeing coats and bags strewn around, making the place look untidy, you can add a personal touch to your wall storage with the Louisa Monogram Wall Hook. Inspired by the wax seals of yesteryear, these cast brass hooks are now half price - £8 down from £16 - but you'll need to be quick, there are only limited letters left to choose from. Visit the Anthropology website to grab yours.
While these are my top picks from the sale, there’s plenty more to choose from, so, if these little gems have whet your appetite for adding a little Anthropology joy to your home, it’s worth having a browse to see what other stylish pieces they have on offer.