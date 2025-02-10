This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s not very often UGG boots go on sale so you will need to be quick before they sell out.

UGG boots are still a staple fashion item to have in your wardrobe. Hollywood stars including Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid can’t get enough of the chic suede boots. The iconic sherpa-style boots reigned supreme during the noughties and although we thought that trend had passed they made a huge comeback in recent years.

I adore my UGG boots because they are so versatile to wear. You can pair them with basic jeans and a tee outfit for a casual day look. An oversized hoodie and leggings is perfect for a coffee break after the gym. Or my favourite look is worn with a co-ord loungewear set - the style options are endless.

UGG boots are having a major sale and as fans know this doesn’t happen often. I searched the site to find the best deals on your favourite styles. But you will want to hurry as this sale won’t be around for long.

Adirondack Meridian Hiker Leather/Nubuck Cold Weather Boots was £350 now £187.99 (save £162.01) - Forget what you know about soggy UGGs in the rain these Meridian Hiker are the ultimate hiking boots for cold and wet weather conditions. Check out this amazing offer here.

UGG® Women's Classic Chillapeak Sheepskin/Suede Classic Boots was £210 now £169.99 - The Cloudpeak style looks cosy with its bold plush spill seams and a leg-lengthening platform sole. Click here to view offer

Mini Alpine Sheepskin Classic Boots was £180 now £143.99 - These boots feature iconic details like the signature Twin Seam, exposed sheepskin collar, and fixed leather lace. View deal here.

Classic Twin Seam New Heights Suede Classic Boots was £200 now £139.99 - Designed with real suede and decorated with the twin seam details. The lining also features the luxe ‘UGG plush’ blend. Click here to shop now.

Adirondack III Boot Leather/Suede/Waterproof Cold Weather Boots was £235 now £163.99 - The Adirondack III Boot style is perfect for the wet British weather with its rubber outsole to help you stay dry. View more UGG deals here.

Don’t forget to waterproof your UGG boots as soon as they arrive. I prefer to use the Scotchgard Suede & Nubuck Protector spray £11.99. Simply spray all over your boots to completely dry then apply a second coat. This will help protect from the rain and make your boots last longer.

If these UGG boots are still just out of your price range then Amazon have some similar boots available from just £26.99. Although these styles may not last as long or keep their shape.

