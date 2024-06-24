Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tennis fans will be able to shop their new £65 Heirloom bag this year, which is made from recycled excess towel stock.

Christy’s iconic designs have been loved by both Wimbledon players and fans alike since they partnered with the tournament to become the official suppliers over 30 years ago in 1988. Now the well-known towel brand has announced they will be recycling their famous Wimbledon towels and turning them into a range of bags.

Currently on their website they are selling their Official Championships Upcycled Tote Bag for £65. This bag is made from the 2023 Wimbledon towels and is equipped with a zip and extra padding on the straps for comfort. It is available in both the classic Wimbledon green and purple, or the 2023 seasonal fuschia colour.

Shoppers can expect more of the same quality from the Heirloom bag that will be out this year. Although there have been no sneak peaks so far, the official colours for the 2024 Wimbledon towels £39, are hyacinth and lavender, in addition to the classic green and purple. So if Christy chooses to follow the format of last year’s tote bags, it is likely the new Heirloom bag will be able to be purchased in both colourways.

Their Wimbledon guest towels £18 are also available online. These towels are slightly smaller, created for those who are on the go and come in five different colours.

A foray into bag making might seem a far cry from the towels Christy is famous for but the company has been making bedding, robes and cushions for years now so they’re no stranger to turning their hand to different kinds of textile making.

In fact, the brand was founded over 170 years ago in 1850 by Henry Christy after he was inspired by Turkish fabrics. In 1851, Christy moved into Fairfield Mill just outside of Manchester. Then, at the world famous Great Exhibition, Queen Victoria took a liking to their products.

They previously made towels to commemorate many Royal occasions including coronations, jubilees and famously King Charles and Lady Diana Spencer’s wedding in 1981. This towel was sold exclusively in Debenhams and featured the couple’s initials in gold thread.