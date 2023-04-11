10 photos taking you back to Glasgow for the Empire Exhibition in 1938

A look back to Glasgow in 1938 when the city hosted the Empire Exhibition

As Britain was on the cusp of war with Germany, Glasgow as the second city of the Empire hosted the Empire Exhibition in the Southside of the city.

The event was held in Bellahouston Park and ran from May to December 198. It was a chance to showcase the story of the British Empire as well as introduce local industries and culture from Glasgow.

It was officially opened by King George VI and Queen Mary in May 1938 at the opening ceremony which was held at Ibrox Park in front of a recorded audience of 146,000 spectators.

Here’s 10 pictures taking you back to Glasgow in 1938.

1 . The Concert Hall Empire Exhibition The Concert Hall in Bellahouston Park as part of the Empire Exhibition. The BBC broadcast a number of different concerts from here as well as newsreels.

2 . The Giant Racer The ‘Giant Racer’ rollercoaster at Bellahouston Amusement Park. The amusement park formed part of the Empire Exhibtion in Glasgow in 1938.

3 . Bellahouston Park Dominating the Glasgow skyline can be seen Tait’s Tower. It was constructed in just nine weeks using a steel framework and plating. The a solid silver model of the tower was also used for the Empire Exhibition Trophy which was won by Celtic. Photo: -

4 . The Highland Clachan Exhibit The Highland Clachan exhibit in Bellahouston Park. It was a romanticised version of the Highland village.