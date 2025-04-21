Partick was once its own small village, of around 1,000 people, and at the heart of the milling industry around Glasgow. In 1912 it was annexed by Glasgow and the Glasgow City Corporation. By then it had ballooned to more than 60,000 people - in part thanks to the rapid increase in shipbuilding activity in the nearby area.
Over the next 100 years it would go through rigorous changes, with the area evolving from an industrial centre piece to a place that has become one of the city’s best loved areas for food and drink.
These days you are almost always within a stone throw of a great Glasgow pub or restaurant.
Take a look at how Partick has changed over the last 130 years.
