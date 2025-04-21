Partick was once its own small village, of around 1,000 people, and at the heart of the milling industry around Glasgow. In 1912 it was annexed by Glasgow and the Glasgow City Corporation. By then it had ballooned to more than 60,000 people - in part thanks to the rapid increase in shipbuilding activity in the nearby area.

Over the next 100 years it would go through rigorous changes, with the area evolving from an industrial centre piece to a place that has become one of the city’s best loved areas for food and drink.

These days you are almost always within a stone throw of a great Glasgow pub or restaurant.

Take a look at how Partick has changed over the last 130 years.

1 . Newton Place Church Newton Place church circa 1910 | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Western Infirmary Western Infirmary, main entrance from Dumbarton Road in 1978. | Virtual Mitchell

3 . Old Partick Bridge Old Partick Bridge over the River Kelvin around 1895 | Virtual Mitchell

4 . Partickhill Railway Station Partickhill railway station, platform crowded with men and women awaiting train in 1912 | Virtual Mitchell