I can't believe how much Partick has changed: 12 brilliant old photos of Partick over the past 130 years

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 21st Apr 2025, 11:10 BST

A step back in time looking at Partick and how it has undergone significant changes over the past 130 years.

Partick was once its own small village, of around 1,000 people, and at the heart of the milling industry around Glasgow. In 1912 it was annexed by Glasgow and the Glasgow City Corporation. By then it had ballooned to more than 60,000 people - in part thanks to the rapid increase in shipbuilding activity in the nearby area.

Over the next 100 years it would go through rigorous changes, with the area evolving from an industrial centre piece to a place that has become one of the city’s best loved areas for food and drink.

These days you are almost always within a stone throw of a great Glasgow pub or restaurant.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, your window into Glasgow - sign up here

Take a look at how Partick has changed over the last 130 years.

Newton Place church circa 1910

1. Newton Place Church

Newton Place church circa 1910 | Virtual Mitchell

Western Infirmary, main entrance from Dumbarton Road in 1978.

2. Western Infirmary

Western Infirmary, main entrance from Dumbarton Road in 1978. | Virtual Mitchell

Old Partick Bridge over the River Kelvin around 1895

3. Old Partick Bridge

Old Partick Bridge over the River Kelvin around 1895 | Virtual Mitchell

Partickhill railway station, platform crowded with men and women awaiting train in 1912

4. Partickhill Railway Station

Partickhill railway station, platform crowded with men and women awaiting train in 1912 | Virtual Mitchell

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPeopleFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice