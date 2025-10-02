13 nostalgic pictures of Glasgow shops that will remind you of the city's past

Long before the era of shopping centres and online orders, the streets of Glasgow thrived with independent shops, family-run businesses, and bustling department stores that created strong memories for generations. For many Glaswegians, memories of these places are stitched into their sense of the city, from the smell of fresh rolls at the local baker to the sight of elaborate window displays on Argyle Street.
From the grandeur of household names like Copland & Lye, Pettigrew & Stephens, or Lewis’s - their food hall was a treat in itself - to sweetie shops and newsagents tucked into neighbourhoods, these places formed more than the just backdrop to local lives. Take a look back at some local landmarks that were important to different generations.