13 nostalgic pictures of Glasgow shops that will remind you of the city's past

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:15 BST

There was a time when shopping in Glasgow meant more than filling a bag with the week’s necessities. It was a social ritual, and a marker of the city’s distinctive character.

Long before the era of shopping centres and online orders, the streets of Glasgow thrived with independent shops, family-run businesses, and bustling department stores that created strong memories for generations. For many Glaswegians, memories of these places are stitched into their sense of the city, from the smell of fresh rolls at the local baker to the sight of elaborate window displays on Argyle Street.

From the grandeur of household names like Copland & Lye, Pettigrew & Stephens, or Lewis’s - their food hall was a treat in itself - to sweetie shops and newsagents tucked into neighbourhoods, these places formed more than the just backdrop to local lives. Take a look back at some local landmarks that were important to different generations.

A view of the interior of Rowans Store in Buchanan Street.

1. Lost Glasgow shops

A view of the interior of Rowans Store in Buchanan Street. Photo: TSPL

Exterior of Henry Burton & Co, men's outfitters at the corner of Buchanan Street, June 1992.

2. Los Glasgow shops

Exterior of Henry Burton & Co, men's outfitters at the corner of Buchanan Street, June 1992. Photo: TSPL

Menzies bookstall in Central Station.

3. Lost Glasgow shops

Menzies bookstall in Central Station. Photo: TSPL

The much-loved Warner Bros Studio Store in Buchanan Street.

4. Lost Glasgow shops

The much-loved Warner Bros Studio Store in Buchanan Street. Photo: TSPL

