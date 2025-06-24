Buchanan Galleries has been at the heart of city centre shopping for over 20 years with the shopping centre opening its doors at the end of March 1999.

Construction began at the top of Buchanan Street on the centre in February 1996 to create Scotland’s largest shopping scheme which included up to 80 shop units as well as parking spaces for 2,000 cars.

Plans have been submitted to Glasgow City Council for the revamp of Buchanan Galleries by owner Landsec. Plans detail spaces for new leisure and dining concepts including a destination food hall, delivering new public spaces with improved accessibility, the introduction of a new retail and leisure space in the gap site beside Buchanan Galleries, and a modern digital art strategy.

The plan will include reconfiguring and modernising the existing shopping centre, adding more high street retail frontage on Buchanan Street. The steps at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall will be replaced by a new sloped configuration in drawings submitted for planning approval.

We took a look through the archives to explore the changing face of the shopping centre.

1 . Buchanan Galleries opening Around 100,000 people turned up when the shopping centre opened in 1999 as the centre set a new standard for shopping in the city. Photo: Stephen Mansfield

2 . John Lewis A view of John Lewis ahead of the shopping centre opening which has been the focal point of the centre for 24 years. Photo: Robert Perry

3 . Buchanan Galleries at Christmas The Buchanan Galleries is always a great place to head to during the festive season. Photo: Robert Perry