Glasgow made the Clyde, and the Clyde made Glasgow.

For generations, the River Clyde was alive with industry as Glasgow and Clydebank shipyards grew in size and stature from the late 1800s through the decades of the 20th century.

Many Glaswegians will know someone or have a relative who once worked at one of the city’s shipyards.

From Fairfield in Govan to John Brown’s in Clydebank some of the most famous ships in the world were Clydebuilt.

Take a look through this gallery to remember local shipyards and their workers over the years.

1 . The Queen Mary A crowd admires the nearly completed Cunard White Star liner Queen Mary at Clydebank. (Photo by Hudson/Getty Images)

2 . Glasgow's shipyards Aerial shot of John Brown's shipyard on the River Clyde at Clydebank in December 1965. Photo: Unknown

3 . Glasgow's shipyards The Queen Elizabeth II liner being fitted out at John Browns shipyard in Clydebank in December 1967 - here a welder works on the floor of the ship. Photo: Allan Milligan

4 . 16th March 1907 The launching of HMS Indomitable at Fairfield shipyards, one of three Invincible-class battlecruisers built for the Royal Navy before World War I . (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)