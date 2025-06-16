Dennistoun is one of the most interesting places in Glasgow - today we wanted to look at old pictures to walk us through the recent history of Glasgow’s East End.

The earliest name for the district that would become Dennistoun is ‘The Craigs’ - on ancient maps of Glasgow, far pre-dating the Victorian boom that saw most of the city’s tenement lined streets spring up in the last 200 years.

Dennistoun as we know it today was laid out in the mid-19th century by regular man about town, Alexander Dennistoun, a Scottish merchant, bank director and, for a short time, MP.

Dennistoun has seen varied fortunes over the year, with a constantly shifting multi-cultural high street. In recent years, things seem to be on the up for the East End scheme - with the spot being named one of the coolest places to live in the world by Time Out magazine as students flood the area for cheaper accommodation than they would find in the city centre or west end.

